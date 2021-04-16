Eléctrica becomes the star of the Mexican bond market

(Bloomberg) – Infraestructura Energética Nova SAB de CV, one of the largest private electricity and natural gas companies in Mexico, is increasingly seen as a good company in a bad industry, leaving its debt of US $ 4.3 billion. hanging by a thread.

IEnova’s bonds due in 2051 have risen 3.5 cents on the dollar this month to about 102 cents, the largest rebound of any Mexican corporate debt, as its main shareholder consolidates control and earnings exceed expectations. On Thursday, they cemented an eighth straight day of earnings.

IEnova is shining in an industry that threatens to be crushed by the efforts of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to strengthen state energy companies at the expense of private utility companies. His latest salvo is a hydrocarbon bill that would give national oil company Petróleos Mexicanos greater control over the recently liberalized fuel market. A similar proposal to limit private electricity generation is in court.

Amid mounting threats, IEnova’s majority shareholder, San Diego-based Sempra Energy, is keeping faith. Sempra is offering to buy the outstanding 29.83% of IEnova’s shares in exchange for its own shares.

“The recent rally is likely to do with a greater likelihood that investment grade parent Sempra will buy the remaining stake in the company,” said Siby Thomas, portfolio manager at T Rowe Price Associates in Baltimore, who is currently bonds among the main holders, according to data from Bloomberg. “They increased the exchange rate offered to minority shareholders.”

Surprise at the results

Sempra’s faith in the company may also stem from recent results, when IEnova reported net income of US $ 141.5 million for the fourth quarter, well above the average analyst estimate of US $ 118.3 million.

Continue reading the story

Many analysts speculate that López Obrador’s efforts to strengthen state control over the electricity industry by limiting private power generation will be permanently rejected by the courts.

Last month, a federal judge indefinitely suspended the bill, which was approved by Congress in March, at the request of private sector companies. The Government now has the option to challenge the ruling.

The president has said he will seek to push for constitutional reform if his efforts are blocked.

“Mexico’s regulatory environment in recent weeks has been a source of concern, affecting the industry’s perception of risk,” Barclays analysts Pablo Monsivais and Benjamin Theurer said in an April 12 note. “The overall risks have overshadowed the fundamentals.”

Due to country and industry risk, the yield on an IEnova bond maturing in 2051 trades at a spread of 155 basis points above Sempra bonds maturing in 2050.

Mexico Bonds

In Mexico’s bond market, sovereign debt in dollars rose, while its peso-denominated counterparts weakened.

The most important local data for next week are the nation’s biweekly CPI figures, after inflation in March soared above the central bank’s 2% to 4% target band. Lawmakers downplayed the price hike this week, and Banxico Governor Alejandro Díaz de León told senators that the inflationary effects are likely to be transitory.

Financial markets appear to agree with the governor and have cut their discounts from possible rate hikes even further this year. Mexico’s rate swaps are heading for another weekly decline, while the price on the TIIE curve is less than 40 basis points by year-end. That compares with more than 60 basis points of adjustment seen in prices at the end of March.

Mexico will also report international reserves, unemployment figures and retail sales.

WHAT TO OBSERVE:

April 20: International reserves April 22: Inflation, unemployment April 23: Retail sales

SALE OF BONDS:

Cetelem will sell bonds in dollars for a value of 2,000 million pesos on May 12 Ferromex will sell 5,000 million pesos in local bonds in May U-Storage will sell 1,500 million pesos in local bonds on May 11 Grupo Bimbo requests a debt quota of 20,000 million pesos Arrendadora Actinver will sell 500 million pesos in local bonds on April 28 Fiber MTY will sell up to US $ 155 million in bonds in dollars on May 20 Planigrupo will sell 1,000 million pesos in local bonds on April 22 TIP will sell 1,000 million pesos in local bonds in April

Original Note: Utility in Crosshairs of President Turns Mexico Bond Market Star

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP