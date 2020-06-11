This is stated in a study by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge

These results have nothing to do with the WLTP homologation protocol.

The Spanish Government has determined through a study that electric vehicles, including motorcycles, consume the equivalent of an average of 58 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled in relation to the electricity demanded.

Are electric cars really zero emissions? No, according to a recent study by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge through the Secretary of State for Energy. This body affirms that electric vehicles, including motorcycles, consume the equivalent of 58 grams of CO2 per kilometer tour in relation to the electricity they demand.

An electric vehicle that consumes an average of 15 kilowatts per hour of energy would generate the mentioned amount of CO2 if emissions during electricity production are taken into account, as explained by the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Vehicles –Aedive– to Europa Press.

To carry out this calculation, the data from the EU Joint Research Center, the same ones that say that the average intensity of carbon emissions from electricity consumed at low voltage for Spain in 2015 was 402 gCO2eq / kilowatt hour. Of course, an improvement factor has been applied to this figure to update it to the current time, which leaves it at 388. A conversion factor of 3.6 megajoules per kilowatt hour is applied to this figure, as established in the Report. Well-to-Wheels of the Joint Research Center.

These data serve to establish the average values ​​in our country regarding the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions during the life cycle of electric vehicles in relation to the electricity they consume, something that determines the Royal Decree 235/2018 dated April 27 and which collects the BOE this Thursday. It should be remembered, however, that these data are related to the energy consumed by these vehicles, and have nothing to do with the homologation protocol WLTP.

