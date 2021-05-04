Electric vehicle sales soar to double the 2019 figure

Electrified vehicles take the lead again this April and improve their registration data compared, even, to the same period of last 2019, the first year before the pandemic. In total, 25,443 electrified units have been registered (counting not only passenger cars, but also buses and industrial units) in this month alone, which represents a growth of 104.7% compared to the date two years ago. Of this total, 23,097 registrations were for passenger cars.

By segments, 1,812 ‘zero emissions’ or pure electric vehicles have been registered, almost 130% than in April 2019, representing 1.88% of the market share. In the case of plug-in hybrids, in the fourth month of the year have reached 3,076 registered units, 362.6% more than in the same period of 2019, thus representing 3.19% of the market share. Vehicles with non-plug-in hybrid technology have added the 18,869 units registered in April, which represents a rise of 138.9% and 19.37% of the market share.

The impulse of the Moves

The launch of the Moves Plan on the 9th is already beginning to bear fruit with the rebound in enrollment figures at the end of April. This has been specified by Anfac, that also highlight the importance of hybrid mechanics to bring electric mobility closer to citizens.

The end of the first four months of the year resulted in a growth in the market share of this type of vehicle, in the accumulated of 2021, up to 26.37% of total sales. 100% electric cars and plug-in hybrids represent 1.77% and 3.1%, respectively, of the registrations, while non-plug-in hybrids reach a share of 18.45%.

Throughout 2021, sales of this type of vehicle have grown by 74.3% and in the case of passenger cars this percentage reaches 77.2%: with 78,090 units sold they exceed the sales of vehicles with diesel engines, that registered 58,859 units.