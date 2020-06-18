Its engine develops a power of 120 horsepower

There are up to 24 different body combinations

The Fiat E-Ducato 2020 is the electric version of the Italian brand’s professional vehicle. It comes with two different battery options and a motor that delivers the equivalent of 120 horsepower.

The new Fiat E-Ducato 2020 It is the fully electric variant of the Fiat Ducato, and derives from the prototype that was presented about a year ago.

FIAT E-DUCATO 2020: EXTERIOR

The Fiat E-Ducato 2020 it presents very few changes with respect to the rest of the current versions. Yes, it does appear, a new logo visible on the front grille, the fins and the rear door.

The cargo port is located next to the driver’s door.

Three different lengths and heights are offered. According Fiat That results in 24 different body options to choose from.

The cargo volume moves between 10 and 17 cubic meters and the payload is up to 1,950 kilos.

Looking ahead to 2021, the version for passenger transport will be presented, with Combi and Panorama versions, two body lengths and a configuration of 5 to 9 seats.

FIAT E-DUCATO 2020: INTERIOR

The Fiat E-Ducato 2020 It has a redesigned dashboard. The revolution counter gives way to a power meter, while the fuel tank indicator does the same with which it communicates the battery charge level.

The upper left display serves as the control unit.

The lever that manages the transmission changes its design.

FIAT E-DUCATO 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Fiat E-Ducato 2020 makes available to the customer safety features such as the blind spot detector, autonomous braking with collision mitigation, the rear cross-traffic detector, the warning of unintended lane change, the traffic signal recognition system and the traffic lights automatic road.

Mopar adds to all this the connectivity functions, which can be controlled from the Smartphone.

FIAT E-DUCATO 2020: MECHANICAL

The engine of the Fiat E-Ducato 2020 It has a power of 90 kilowatts, whose thermal equivalent is 120 horses, and a maximum torque of 280 Newton meters.

Fiat leaves it up to the customer to add a 47 kilowatt-hour battery or a 79-kilowatt battery. The autonomy is 220 kilometers in the first case and 360 kilometers in the second, always according to the old homologation protocol. NEDC.

The Fiat E-Ducato 2020 it has an inertial energy recovery system, as well as specific driving modes. Furthermore, the vehicle can continue driving even if one of the battery modules fails.

FIAT E-DUCATO 2020: PRICE

The price of Fiat E-Ducato 2020 Not yet communicated.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/18/2020 Fiat presents the new E-Ducato.

