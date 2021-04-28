Electric or combustion car? BMW iX3 / X3, Mokka and C4

More and more electric models arrive on the market and manufacturers have put the batteries. But is everything going smoothly? Depends. There are still years for us to have one global infrastructure to take off. Neither does the purchase price accompany because the technology – fundamentally, the cost of batteries– does not leave the electric car within the reach of all audiences. In this sense, at least the wind blows in favor … again, since the Government has agreed with the autonomous communities a new program to promote the purchase of electricity, as well as a greater deployment of charging point infrastructures. If you are looking for a car for everything, including travel, it may be more difficult for you to enter the universe of the electric car, although the average car and especially the large car is already well prepared.

If your use is more specific, the electric one will therefore have more possibilities. I assure you that, if you try them, going back to a thermal car will seem to have changed the century but, like everything else, this is also about numbers, cold numbers; let’s see next three examples with the BMW iX3 / X3, Citroën e-C4 / C4 and Opel Mokka-e and Mokka. For you to properly interpret the data, tell you that in urban focus electric cost calculations per 100 km they are made with domestic refills taking a price € 0.072 kW; those with the most ambitious autonomy, theoretically capable of traveling, are also calculated, considering charges in fast points of up to 50 kW, which provide the best balance in cost / charging time, taking as a reference a average price of € 0.45 per kW.

BMW iX3 / xDrive 30e: pure electric vs plug-in hybrid

BMW iX3

In higher categories, and when we talk about real autonomies and load speeds more than remarkable – in the case of the iX3, its 74 kWh net batteries support charging powers of up to 150 kW in direct current—, the thing can be seen in another way: yes, the iX3 is one of the most satisfying electrics of its kind by driving feel, pure BMW character. In addition, the powerful route calculators and on-board trip programmers also contribute to scheduling any departure from the city and improve the user experience by estimating optimal charging points along the route and depending on the destination, although the The need to use fast chargers increases the cost per kilometer.

If in the table we have made the average calculation with 50 kW points at a cost of € 0.45 / kW, charging at the maximum power that the iX3 supports can cost up to 0.79 kWh, that is, about 47 euros for a recharge of up to 80%. But the biggest “drawbacks” of the iX3 are, precisely, the other X3 that it is wrapped in. As a traveling electrician, dependent on fast charges, the cost of use in these conditions is not entirely favorable. An X3 30d sweeps in that regard, while a 30e Plug-In will offer you the best of both worlds: low cost on short trips with domestic charges, superb performance and moderate consumption as a hybrid.

Electric BMW iX3 286 hp

BMW X3 xDrive 30e 292 hpMaximum speed / 0-100 km / h 180 km / h / 6.8 s 210 km / h / 6.1 s Average consumption / autonomy 18.6 kWh / 100 km / 458 km 1.9 l / 100 km (official) – 6.7 l / 100 km * / EV: 51 km – Hybrid: 746 km * Cost x 100 km € 8.3 (Average cost in 50 kW points) EV (Domestic charge): € 1.6 Price From € 72,300 € 61,300

Citroën ë-C4 / C4 1.2 PureTech 130: pure electric vs gasoline

Citroën e-C4

Technically, the ë-C4 is identical to 208/2008, DS 3 Crossback or Corsa / Mokka, but the very special chassis tuning of Citroën makes it, from our point of view, the best of all: the clean and smooth delivery of electric power, its silence and overall mechanical pleasing go perfectly with a set-up focused on almost obsessive comfort, the same position in the variants thermals, although they do not really look like two sister cars: although the behavior of the thermal C4 is better for a matter of weight, the driving feel of the electric is superior, of a higher quality or a better car. The suspension It seems even more elaborate, the roll of the car is less and the absence of vibrations rounds off that environment of pure pleasure of use.

That said, it’s time to put your feet on the ground and assess other more practical aspects of use. Because the ë-C4 actually spends more than he promises – we’ve moved with him in socks above 17 kWh / 100 km, being also especially careful with the travel speeds -, and their radius of real action is closer to 300 km, in addition to the hypothetical out-of-home charges seeking the best balance in charged kWh and time – up to 80% -, will further reduce its autonomy in a second print run. As “all use”, the 1.2 PureTech is, therefore, a most advantageous variant.

Citroën ë-C4 136 CV

Citroën C4 1.2 Puretech 130 Auto. 131 hpMaximum speed / 0-100 km / h 150 km / h / 9.7 s 210 km / h / 9.4 s Average consumption / autonomy 16 kWh / 100 km / 352 km 5.8 l / 100 km / 860 km Cost x 100 km 1.15 – 7.2 € 7.6 € Price From € 32,423 – With Moves II

: 26,923-28,423 € From 24,817 €

Opel Mokka 1

Opel Mokka We are facing one more case of the impact that thepure electrification in a small or medium car: the cost of its batteries drives prices up , the autonomies they offer are not enough to consider going on a trip and the cost of charging at fast points is not advantageous when compared with the efficient engines that, as a general rule, usually carry the thermal versions of the same range. With the Mokka-e

Only the bills are paid, therefore, using the car in the city or on peripheral routes, charging at your home taking advantage of more advantageous prices for electricity, although yes, in this case you will be forced to acquire a new charging cable or install a walbox since the cable it offers as standard is limiting and allows less power to pass through than the network supplies. In this type of use, the Mokka-e has enough energy reserve to avoid having to go out with a programmed road book, you will not have to charge every day and you will enjoy a car with an impeccable touch, very funny behavior and mechanical response pride. It is one of those electric cars that we would not hesitate to consider as a support car for daily use, knowing that it is not suitable for everything. In theMokka the 1.2T you will find that engine that makes this SUV a truly versatile car

Opel Mokka-e 136 hp

Opel Mokka 1.2T 131 CV Auto

Maximum speed / 0-100 km / h 150 km / h / 9 s 200 km / h / 9.2 s Average consumption / autonomy 17.4 kWh / 100 km / 324 km 5.9 l / 100 km / 745 km Cost x 100 km 1.25 – € 7.8 € 7.73 Price From € 35,400 – With Moves II

: 29,900 – 31,400 € From 27,229 €