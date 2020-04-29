Cash, billionaire investments, price hedges, business in regulated environments and capital gains are expected to help Spanish electric Iberdrola to face the impacts of the new coronavirus and increase profits this year, the company said on Wednesday.

Despite the impacts on demand caused by the spread of the virus, which has already infected more than 3 million people worldwide and closed entire economies, including Spain’s, Iberdrola also kept its promise to invest 10 billion euros in 2020 .

The company, which supplies energy to more than 30 million households and businesses in Spain, the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom, posted a net profit of 1.26 billion euros ($ 1.37 billion) in the first quarter, compared to an estimate. € 1.20 billion from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

The figure includes 289 million euros from the sale of a slice at wind turbine producer Siemens Gamesa, a non-recurring effect that, according to chief executive Ignacio Galan, gave the company room to ease the impact of the coronavirus.

If this impact is disregarded, net income advanced 5.3% in the period, helping to reinforce the company’s liquidity.

Iberdrola’s shares are practically stable compared to early 2020 prices, already recovered from a fall that hit the entire Spanish stock market in early March when the government decided to quarantine the country.

Rival electric utilities, meanwhile, have faced a tougher scenario – Europe’s utilities index is down 12% in the period.

RENEWABLE RECOVERY

About 40% of Iberdrola’s investments in 2020 are earmarked for the renewable energy business.

Isolation measures related to the coronavirus have caused delays of a few weeks in some projects, but not enough to have a material impact on plans for this year, the director of the company’s renewables unit, Xabier Viteri, told ..

Plans previously established to deal with possible supply chain disruptions have helped to avoid equipment shortages in the approximately 50 locations where the company is building wind farms and solar plants, he said.

“This is an exercise that we did months ago, when we faced the possibility of a tougher Brexit. We were also prepared to overcome small disruptions,” said the executive.

Outside Europe, agreements were signed with authorities in Brazil and the US, allowing works to continue, added Viteri. In Spain, the pandemic did not interrupt the connection of 500 megawatts (MW) of a solar plant to the transmission grid in April.

In the long run, “the energy sector can be a major driver of this acceleration, of recovery” from the crisis, concluded Viteri.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

