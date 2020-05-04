His presentation was scheduled for next May 20

General Motors has confirmed three engine options

The most performance will have 1,000 horses

The Electric Hummer has seen its presentation postponed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, which has paralyzed factories around the world and forced brands to reconsider their efforts. General Motors had planned to announce it on May 20, but has already announced that it will not. There is no new date yet.

General Motors will revive the Hummer brand, but this time adapting it to the new era of electromobility. The brand confirmed it in February with an announcement in the Super Bowl and is now continuing development of the new vehicle, despite the fact that the Covid-19 has forced to suspend the planned launch.

The new Hummer EV will have a maximum of 1,000 horsepower with a torque of 15,500 Newton meter, as well as an acceleration from 0 to 100 in 3.0 seconds. No information has yet been released about its autonomy, although its portentous size is ideal for equipping large-capacity batteries that make longer journeys possible.

What is certain is that the Hummer will be available in a configuration of one, two and three electric motors, in the image of what will happen with the Tesla Cybertruck. As in the case of the pick-up, each version will have its own power and autonomy. We understand that the published figures -1,000 horses- correspond to the trimotor.

The existence of three different engines has been confirmed by the president of General Motors, Mark Reuss, who said so on February 5 in a meeting with investors, according to Autonews.

Hummer emerged as a brand after the success of the Humvee, an American Army tactical vehicle used in the Middle East wars. That gave rise to a civilian version first and then to a couple of models that had limited success. H2 and H3 production ceased in 2009, a decade ago.

Along with the manufacture of electric models, General Motors will also start plants dedicated to batteries. Although GM markets the Bolt, its current aspirations are higher. He wants to put on the market a new line of premium electric ‘trucks’, which is where the name Hummer would come in, and SUVs, as well as a line of sports utility vehicles.

For the former, it completes a platform known as BT1. It is a skateboard type platform, inspired by the one used by Rivian. There was talk that General Motors could invest in Rivian, but he eventually decided to go it alone, though speeding up his plans. While Rivian announces his ambitious plans, Ford has invested $ 500 million in this start-up.

This platform, which must be very flexible in terms of the type of body it supports, would also be used for a sportier version in 2022 and also for an electric Cadillac SUV and a GMC pickup, scheduled for 2023. The plans would be to produce about 80,000 vehicles. yearly.

They would be manufactured at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, where the Chevy Impala and Cadillac CT6 are currently manufactured, but which have an expiration date of 2020. The old Hummer factory was sold to SF Motors, which wants to manufacture electric vehicles there. This Hamtramck factory would account for almost half of the investments planned by General Motors – $ 7.7 billion – to electrify its factories.

General Motors’ idea could be to go above the electrification to achieve not only a ‘call effect’, but because the upper segments are the most profitable. And gradually expand the base.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/04/2020 The presentation of the Electric Hummer is postponed. 02/07/2020 Three motorization options confirmed: one, two and three motors. 01/31/2020 Power, torque and acceleration data. 01/30/2020 Confirmed its existence with an announcement of the Super Bowl.

