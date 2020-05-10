It is a joy to see how bands and artists can not stop producing video clips of all kinds, unfortunately they will not win the lentils with them but it is a very healthy way to stay in the limelight for their fans, not to be forgotten by fault of the bug and most importantly, feeling musicians that is the same for them as feeling alive. I have never covered so much video clip, you know I owe it to my music reviews, my reviews of series and some movie and the news and chronicles of bowling but, I confess it, it is a pleasure to now cover clips of one and the other because you appreciate, with the few means available to them, that creativity, imagination and good taste are a predominant maxim. What the hell, if you LOVE YOUR MUSIC !!! … And this is what I feel again with my sacred Electric Hearts once again, the passion, dedication and care to ‘dress’ your themes with images. Jump higher than ever, see you ‘In the Stars’…

Super-endearing video clip in # Confinacústico format which the Electric Hearts of Pau Monteagudo, Kako Navaro and Quique Cuquerella have taken out again with the very special collaboration of the underworld scoundrel Frank Suz. You will remember that this week I covered the clip of the latter, the cover of Siniestro Total in an Industrial Cabaret key of “Pueblos del Mundo Extinguíos”, where Pau performed a luxurious collaboration on vocals. Well, it’s up to Mr. Inferno to return the favor by contributing his omnipresent keyboards to the most psychedelic Art and Profession (2020) theme of his entire tracklist, you know that “In the Stars” the most lysergic and sixties aroma of Wyndorf was felt from start to finish with the inclusion of Hammond and that is why Suz must have felt very comfortable contributing his keys.

I do not think I should explain what I feel or intuit on this topic, I already did that in the DISC REVIEW that I did in January, also, the meaning has changed for me with all this that we are experiencing, from what I see very clearly and more that never a drowned but necessary song to our ‘stolen’ Freedom and a tribute and tribute to all those who have fallen since this whole bitch began. I leave it there…

Visually, the montage is much more demanding than those fixed shots of # Confinacústico I with «Sangre y Revolución». For “In the Stars” everything is more dynamic with constant changes of plane and is highly appreciated. The band practically invoices the same song as on the album with a Quique Cuquerella having their drums (no longer with a maraca or mini-djenvé toy …) and with Frank Suz adjusting to the original line of the song except for the ‘solo’ in where he gets his own harvest. For the rest, we see Kako putting a bit of a show on his seriousness and concentration with that sofa ‘lighting’ and a Pau who gives absolutely everything vocally and who has given me goosebumps again with his interpretation and his heartbreaking form to epate the listener.

«… I have no choice but to gallop … toast those who are … In the Stars !!! …»

BY HIM @ S…