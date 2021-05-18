Electric chair or execution? A controversial law will allow the election of those sentenced to death in the US

With a new bill, South Carolina returns to the list of the 8 states that allow the death penalty with an electric chair.

In the state of South Carolina, 37 men have waited for a decade Complete the firing squad. They had not lost their lives due to the prohibition that was imposed in favor of respect for the prisoners’ human rights. Today, the landscape has changed radically: the death penalty by electric chair or execution is a possibility in the United States.

10 years later, in front of the firing squad

The controversy It has been in force in the United States for years. In terms of what to do with the prisoners tried for the most serious crimes, the country is fragmented into a wide range of conflicting opinions. This week, South Carolina regained the death penalty by electric chair or by firing squad, after 10 years of keeping her out of the possibilities of punishment for criminals.

This decision was made at the state level as part of a bill proposed by the governor, Henry McMaster. This forces those sentenced to death to choose between the electric chair or a firing squad to lose their lives. The hiatus, according to NPR coverage, was involuntary, lasting a decade. Through his Twitter account, the president stated the following:

“The families and loved ones of the victims must close and do justice by law. Now, we can provide it, ”McMaster tweeted Monday.

This state had been the most effective in applying the death penalty to inmates. However, the lack of lethal drugs put a halt in dry to application Of the same. Determined to continue the state tradition, McMaster signed the bill last Friday.

Death penalty: more humane alternatives?

Although the bill has already been enacted and signed, how quickly it can be reapplied is still in doubt. The electric chairs and firing squads are ready, but the ethical questions Regarding the state decision, they have imposed political barriers to its application.

In other states, such as Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah, shooting has been allowed for years. However, there are only 8 states left in which the power chair can be used. For South Carolina, this possibility has returned too. Although attorneys for those sentenced plan to sue over the new law, the cases are unlikely to proceed.

The 37 inmates of South Carolina mark a precedent in state history. Not only in terms of the approach that certain Americans have the death penalty, but because of the low human quality of the alternatives that will be used. Meanwhile, the prisoners remain in their cells – literally waiting for for the day to come.

