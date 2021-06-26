Electric cars with two gears, with more autonomy and cheaper?

Enlarge

ACD June 25, 2021

A Canadian company has developed a two-speed gearbox for electric cars that promises more autonomy.

The vast majority of electric cars, with the exception of the Audi E-Tron GT and the Porsche Taycan, have only with a speed.

Now, the Canadian company Inmotive has just launched its own two speed transmission for electric vehicles and ensures that its gearbox has a number of advantages for motorists.

Christened Ingear and designed for the next generation of electric vehicles, this two-speed transmission enables manufacturers to design faster and more efficient powertrains at a lower cost. being able to be used in a wide range of vehiclessuch as passenger cars, buses, trucks, and off-road vehicles.

Adaptable to the vast majority of electric vehicles

Most electric vehicles have two reduction gears between the motor and the wheels. The Ingear replaces the second reduction gear with a continuous chain drive and shift pinion. To change gears, an actuator drives larger (or smaller) pinion segments into place during a single revolution of the wheels.

The power flows continuously between engine and wheels, even during a change and does not need any type of clutch or synchronization.

The advantages of transmission are a increased autonomy from 7 to 15 percent and an increase in acceleration of 15 percent. These arguments are used, for example, with Porsche to justify the Taycan’s two-speed configuration.

In addition, Inmotive also claims that its gearbox can make it cheaper to build an electric vehicle typical at about $ 1,500 (about 1,200 euros), which means it could boost EV adoption by incentivizing both manufacturers and consumers.

On the side of the disadvantages, it should be noted the increased weight and additional complexity which adds.

Apparently the transmission can adapt to any electric vehicle, as the company shows on its YouTube channel, which has installed it in a Kia Soul EV.