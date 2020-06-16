Electric cars enjoy some perks both to promote their diffusion and to reward them for their zero emissions of use. They are part of the plans of almost all governments to reduce CO2 emissions and of cities to improve air quality, avoiding emissions of particulates and NOx.

Among the advantages offered to them are in many countries and / or cities are tax reduction, bonus or exemption from payment of blue parking areas or tolls for both highways and urban tolls – a ‘trend’ that is spreading— or being able to enter zero emission areas without restrictions.

These interesting advantages, however, carry a bureaucratic problem. How to recognize if a vehicle is electric or not? Databases may not be sufficient, not all municipalities may be connected to them or have the necessary technology to take advantage of them.

In Great Britain they have made the decision to solve this problem in a simple, fast and economic way: they will introduce the green license plate, according to Autocar reports. Electric cars will have a special registration plate, with a wide and visible green stripe on one of its sides, so that they will be easily recognizable.

For government officials, in addition to facilitating these advantages, the plates would in turn have a so-called effect since they would make the population aware of the environmental advantages of driving with an electric car.

The project comes from afar. It was announced last October, opening a period of consultations on it, the result of which has been positive so they will begin to be introduced this fall, it is supposed that accompanied by sanctioning regulations to discourage picaresque…. Do we remember when inflatable dolls or mannequins were used as a ‘companion’ to be able to use the maximum occupancy fast lanes, the VAOs?

