One of the main barriers when buying an electric car, at least in our country, is the high price that these models have. It is true that some purchase aids are arriving, but those with traditional combustion are still more affordable and that makes a difference in many cases. However, a BloombergNEF study states that Electric cars will be cheaper than combustion cars by 2027, a period of little more than five years for the tables to turn.

In fact, in the case of the SUV and larger saloons, it will be a year before. It is estimated that by 2026 the electric versions of these large vehicles will be cheaper than the conventional gasoline or diesel. In smaller cars the price parity it will happen in 2027 as we introduced. This milestone is considered to be key to the ultimate transition to electromobility globally and will be caused by several important reasons.

The main one is the descent of the production cost of batteries, which are the most important and expensive element in electric cars. It also influences that more and more factories production lines They will be created specifically for electric models and not adapted as happens today. When it is said that these “zero emissions” copies will be cheaper than the combustion ones, one talks about the price, without counting taxes and also not taking into account possible government aid.

This study has calculated that currently the price of a medium-size electric is 33,300 euros, compared to 18,600 euros on average in a gasoline car. However, by 2026 it is expected that the price of electricity could be around 19,000 euros due to the reduction in costs. Even if we look on the horizon, by 2030, the electric it would stay at 16,300 euros before taxes and a gasoline would be at 19,900 euros. We are talking about rates that would already be more affordable for the general public and that would greatly increase your sales mix.

If we go back and analyze the issue of batteries a little more, we get interesting data. Its price is predicted will drop 58% between 2020 and 2030. It could be around $ 58 per kWh, even less than that typical figure of $ 100 per kWh that is considered adequate for electric vehicles to be more economically attractive. This could also make so muchhybrids as plug-in hybrids they are losing the prominence that they are having now as transition technologies.

Source: The Guardian