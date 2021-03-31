Electric cars powered by the sea: already happening in Scotland

Enlarge

ACD March 31, 2021

On an island in Scotland, electric cars can already be recharged with energy from the tides.

Electric cars from the Scottish islands of Shetland have achieved use tidal energy to recharge, a new renewable option for drivers on these mainland islands.

All thanks to a facility located in Yell, which is part of Shetland, an archipelago of about 100 islands. The charging point draws its electricity from Nova Innovation’s tidal network, a four-turbine facility on Bluemull Sound, a strait between Yell and another island called Unst.

It is a “predictable” energy

Nova Innovation has described the project as “the first electric vehicle charging point… where drivers they can ‘refuel’ directly from a tidal power source ». A battery storage system has also been installed to ensure a constant supply to the vehicles.

You may be interested in: How consumption is measured in an electric car

“We now have the reality of tidal-powered cars, which shows the enormous steps we are taking to address the climate emergency and achieve net zero working in harmony with our natural environment«Said Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation.

The Scottish government is one of many around the world who want to abandon internal combustion engine vehicles. Your deadline to say goodbye to gasoline and diesel cars and vans is 2030.

“It’s great to see tidal technology being used to help decarbonize part of the sector of transport on the islands, ”explained Fabrice Leveque, Policy Officer at the environmental NGO WWF Scotland.

Although the potential of marine energy arouses enthusiasm, its current presence is still low. Recent figures from Ocean Energy Europe (OEE) show that last year only 260 kilowatts (kW) of tidal capacity were added in Europe, while only 200 kW of wave power was installed. By contrast, 14.7 gigawatts of wind power were installed in Europe in 2020, according to industry body WindEurope.

Although tidal energy has a long way to go to catch up with other renewable sources such as wind and solar, has a potential advantage: predictability. The fact that tidal power generation is influenced by “the well-known cycles of the moon, the sun, and the earth” rather than by weather means that it is “predictable hundreds of years in advance.”