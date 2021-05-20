Electric car? We don’t care about protecting the environment

Enlarge

ACD May 20, 2021

What drives us to buy an electric car? A recent survey shatters myths and concludes that it is not fighting climate change.

When we talk about the great benefits of the electric car, its absence of emissions and its ability to mitigate climate change immediately come to mind. However, a report by the insurance comparator Acierto.com concludes that environmental protection is not one of the reasons that drives us when buying a battery-powered vehicle.

According to this report, 4 out of 10 potential buyers are not willing to spend more for a car that pollutes less. And, in fact, up to 70 percent do not consider purchasing an electric vehicle even in the next decade.

High price and low autonomy, main problems

Among the main reasons for not acquiring an electric or electrified car are, in the first place, the ehigh price of these vehicles and the limited autonomy they grant to their drivers. Specifically, more than 60 percent believe that these cars are much more expensive than combustion cars, and that their price will fall in the coming years. The same goes for autonomy, insufficient for at least half of these potential buyers.

The shortage of charging points and the difficulty to amortize the purchase they are also considered as arguments against. Specifically, 9 out of 10 consumers who bet on electric cars do not get to amortize their investment without State aid. In fact, it is necessary to travel up to 220,000 kilometers over 11 years to amortize the investment.

Acierto.com also remembers another inconvenience. As the car insurance comparator points out, the price of fully comprehensive insurance without excess for electric cars can be up to 28 percent higher to their petrol equivalents, although, in recent years they are catching up.

This difference in cost is justified by the fact that the policies for these cars include not only “typical” services, but also specific coverage, such as theft of the charging cable. To this we must add that the price of electric cars is usually higher than that of combustion.