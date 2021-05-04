Electric car sales in Spain maintain growth in April 2021

Electric car sales in Spain continue to grow. In April 2021, the registrations of electric vehicles reached 1,812 units, which compared to the same period of the previous year represents a growth, largely unreal, of 1,730.30%.

In the month of April 2021 the electric car sales in Spain have returned to report growth. Electric vehicle registrations continue to rise. Specifically, 1,812 units, which compared to the same period of the previous year represents an impressive growth of 1,730.30%. Now, this is a largely unreal rise.

We must start from the basis that in April 2020, commercial activity was practically completely stopped due to the measures imposed to stop the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic. The dealerships were closed from mid-March through May. That is why these sales figures must be compared with 2019 to remove the “coronavirus factor” from the equation. Compared to April 2019, electric vehicle sales increased 129.6% and the market share already reaches 1.88%.

The Renault Twingo Electric has had a good performance during the month of April 2021

With regard to accumulated data, of course, these increases largely distort the global “X-ray” of the sector. During the first semester, that is, between the months of January and April 2021, new electric vehicle registrations reached 5,827 units, 29.43% more compared to the first four months of 2020.

And what about the sales of electric cars? The reported growths are very similar to those described above. In April, 1,445 electric cars were marketed, and in the first four months, 4,891 electric cars were sold respectively.

The 5 best-selling electric cars in Spain in April 2021

Regarding the best selling electric cars In the first quarter of 2021, if we take a look at the Top 5 we will find more than one surprise. The SEAT Mii takes victory. It was the first option when buying an electric car. This city car has established itself as one of the best cheap electric cars. He has been able to overcome real heavyweights such as the KIA e-Niro, which has been in second position.

Video test of the SEAT Mii electric, the best-selling electric car in Spain in April 2021

The Volkswagen ID.4 has closed the podium coming in third place. The first SUV to integrate the ID range. Volkswagen has reached European dealerships generating a lot of interest. Also noteworthy is the result of the Renault Twingo Electric, whose fourth position is an excellent performance.

The 5 best-selling electric cars in Spain in April 2021

RankingModelSales Apr’211SEAT Mii electric1512KIA e-Niro1123Volkswagen ID.41084Renault Twingo Electric1065Peugeot e-200884