Electric car boom in Brazil will cause sugar rush

(Bloomberg) – Brazil will flood the global sugar market as the transition to electric vehicles reduces demand for plant-based biofuels, according to a study led by an influential industry executive.

Demand for ethanol, made primarily from sugar cane in Brazil, will likely begin to decline in 2030 as the use of electric vehicles becomes more widespread, said Soren Jensen, former chief operating officer at leading sugar trader Alvean, author of the I study together with Mariana Perina Jirousek. This will leave the producers of the world’s largest sugar exporter with no choice but to make more sweetener.

The shift in Latin America’s largest economy is a blow to the world sugar market, and the effects of global surpluses and lower prices will be felt in places like Thailand and India, where production costs are higher. It is also a setback for producers such as Raízen Energia SA and BP Plc, which recently increased their ethanol manufacturing capacity.

“It is clear that an adaptation of new technologies will represent a significant threat to the Brazilian sugar sector,” said Jensen, who has been in the agri-food sector for three decades. “Players in this industry should start to take it into account when making investment decisions gradually from now on.”

The demand for ethanol, which in some years represents more than 50% of all the sugar cane that is ground in Brazil, could begin to decline in 2025 and fall by around 40% until 2035, according to the worst case scenario of the study. Between 2035 and 2040 another 20% would be lost, leaving demand at just 40% of current levels.

Brazilians have used ethanol as a fuel since at least the 1970s. Demand skyrocketed starting in the 2000s, when the auto industry began making flex-fuel cars, which can run on biofuel alone or with a mixture. of ethanol and gasoline. Brazilians usually choose one fuel or another based on price.

Brazilian mills can move quickly from sugar to ethanol production, enabling them to respond to changes in the world sugar market. In times of surplus, companies produced more ethanol, in many cases erasing the global excess supply of sugar. The adoption of electric vehicles means that Brazil will lose its ability to balance the sugar market, hurting other producing countries that are already grappling with declining demand as health-conscious consumers avoid the sweetener.

For the past 15 years, this flexibility has been a great buffer in years of sugar glut, Jensen said. Without it, prices will be more volatile, he added.

The severity of the impact of EV adoption will depend on the speed of change, according to the study. At worst, the authors believe that plug-in hybrid cars will dominate the electric vehicle landscape in Brazil as sharing applications become more widespread.

Hybrid vehicles

“This is because heavy-duty cars consume six times more and have a greater economic incentive to switch to a lower variable cost provided by hybrid and electric cars,” according to the study.

“Plus, at least car-sharing apps are likely to impose cleantech on their drivers early on,” Jensen said.

Brazilian automakers have already started looking for a role for ethanol. Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. partnered with the São Paulo Institute for Energy and Nuclear Research to develop a technology that uses biofuel to produce hydrogen to power electric vehicles. German companies Volkswagen AG and Robert Bosch GmbH are beginning to evaluate the scenarios for an ethanol fuel cell.

Electrification will take place no later than five years after it occurs abroad, said Antonio Filosa, director of operations for mobility provider Stellantis in South America. The delay “will allow us to experiment,” said Filosa, who believes there will still be a future for ethanol.

