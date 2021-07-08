Electric brands presents its versatile utility xbus

Last year Electric Brands presented this vehicle as a prototype, with a modular configuration capable of serving as a base for a mini van, a pick up or a camper. It was initially called eBussy, but with its current evolution it changed its name and appearance.

The actual Xbus It is not a car, according to the European legal definition. It is located in the class L7e for quadricycles and it has a standard battery with a capacity of 10 kilowatt-hours, enough to go 200 kilometers. Optional they offer a 30 kWh package that increases the range up to 600 kilometers.

The Xbus uses four electric motors, one on each wheel, which generate a power of 75 horsepower and allow a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

As part of the L7e class, the payload is limited to 450 kilograms, or 600 kilograms for the transport of goods. Crash safety standards are also less stringent.

The vehicle carries the battery drawers in the middle and it is possible to change them at a dealer or by two people without specialized tools. Initially they plan 600 dealerships in Europe, with a view to expanding the network to a thousand stores.

Electric Brands will build the Xbus in a variety of configurations that will give rise to nine body styles, including a bus, a flatbed pickup, a small volco, a flatbed version with drop sides. and even a caravan variant with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and television.

The company will set up its factory in an existing plant in Itzehoe, Germany, while the also German Universal will supply the battery cells.

Average prices will start at $ 20,500 and production will start in mid-2022.

