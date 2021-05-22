Electric and manual, perfect for you to get your license in times of transition

We know that the chinese market It has some quirks, such as a liking for extended wheelbase saloons. But also to get a driver’s license. The Chinese license has two main categories: C1 and C2. The latter only allows you to drive automatic vehicles, so most drivers look for the C1 license, which would be more comprehensive. But the world is turning more and more with electric vehicles, which stand out for the absence of a manual shift.

To help these citizens become more well-rounded drivers in a clean way, BYD developed a version of e3 electric with five-speed manual transmission. But let’s go in parts. From an aesthetic point of view, the general form of the driving school version of the BYD e3 is basically the same as the standard version. The only visible differences are that it comes with an exclusive two-tone paint, and that a small auxiliary exterior mirror is integrated over the original rear-view mirror.

The interior for its part is the highlight of this model. Compared to any other BYD e3, the driving school derivative adds a clutch pedal with its associated gear lever. Oh, and there’s also a mechanical parking brake that replaces the electronic parking brake. And if we are details, there is a fourth pedal, specifically the brake on the passenger side. But what is that overhang on the center console really doing? In short, to help aspiring drivers in times of transition.

Due to the characteristics of an electric motor, this type of vehicle you don’t need to use a clutch or the gears of a gearbox to govern the conversion of the output power. Therefore, the pure electric vehicles currently on the market basically have a single ratio transmission that works and feels like a continuously variable gearbox (CVT), the kind you might find on Toyota hybrid models or a typical scooter; there are no jumps between gears.

Although the manual change of this BYD e3 looks the same as the manual change model of the internal combustion side in mechanical terms, the truth is that here only it’s a simulated manual mode. And for an electric vehicle using a simulated manual gearbox, what is the operational coordination and experience between the clutch and the manual gearbox? First, it should be easier to drive than its thermal equivalents, and second, you won’t feel useless moving into your three-pedal car when you pass.

What is not very clear is how BYD is implementing such a transmission in H at the moment, since it is not selling the car to regular consumers. However, Car News China reports that the aforementioned comes with various driving modes (called economy, teaching, throttle lock, and sport), all of which are apparently designed for simulate scenarios in different teaching purposes. We wonder how hard the clutch will be to cope with the torque of an electric drivetrain.

The price of the driving school model of the BYD e3 manual is 131,800 yuan (16,770 euros, approx.), while that of the automatic is 141,800 yuan (18,400 euros, approx.), which is really strange if we bear in mind that the latter was already conceived to accept said transmission. On the other hand, the sedan houses a 38 kWh capacity battery and has a cruising range of 350 kilometers, more than enough for a few lessons a day (we assume that there will be a fleet for all applicants, not a single model).

Source: BYD, Car News China

Photo gallery:

Photos