Electric and connected vehicle in Spain: 24,000 million euros in three years | News | Connectivity

The Council of Ministers has approved the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) of the Electric and Connected Vehicle, a project based on public-private collaboration and focused on strengthening the value chains of the Spanish automotive industry, a strategic sector for Spain. The objective is to create in Spain the necessary ecosystem for the development and manufacture of electric vehicles and connected to the network and to turn Spain into the European Hub of electromobility.

The development of this project foresees a total investment of more than 24,000 million euros in the period 2021-2023, with a public sector contribution of 4,300 million euros and a private investment of 19,700 million euros.

For the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, “this project is a historic opportunity to turn the manufacture of the electric and connected vehicle into a tractor project that reinforces the automotive ecosystem throughout the country. For the Government of Spain, the automotive sector is a priority and will be the protagonist of the Recovery Plan since we have the industrial capacities and the leadership of companies to invest in the mobility of the future, a mobility that will be more sustainable, digital , connected and secure. Ultimately, it is about turning Spain into a European Hub for electromobility ”.

The PERTE is aimed at one of the strategic sectors of the Spanish economy, with a driving effect due to its weight in the national GDP and direct and indirect employment and its contribution to the trade balance. Spain is the second European vehicle manufacturer and the ninth worldwide. It represents 11% of the turnover of the industrial total. The automotive industry is the fourth largest export sector and represents 15% of total Spanish exports.

The employment creation generated by PERTE could reach 140,000 jobs and the contribution to GDP would be between 1% and 1.7%. Other expected impacts would be to reach 250,000 registered electric vehicles in 2023 and between 80,000 and 110,000 recharging points deployed.

Electric and connected vehicle in Spain: 24,000 million euros in three years.Development of PERTE

PERTE will be made up of two complementary areas of action:

1.-Transformative measures to boost the value chain of the electric and connected vehicle, focused on the central segments of the industrial value chain that guarantee the manufacture of these vehicles.

2.- Facilitating measures, which contribute both to the creation of a new mobility and to the development of the electric vehicle.

Among the transformative measures, the integral actions of the electric vehicle industrial chain, a sustainable automotive technology plan, a program of sectoral data spaces and a program to integrate artificial intelligence in production processes are included.

In terms of facilitating measures, the Plan Moves III, the Singular Moves, the Climate Change law, the regulation of electric vehicle recharging services, the 5G roadmap and its deployment, and a professional training plan.

The PERTE structure has mandatory blocks such as the manufacture of original equipment and assembly, the manufacture of batteries and hydrogen equipment, and the manufacture of other components of the electric vehicle. In addition, there will be other specific actions that include connectivity, microprocessors, components of the intelligent electric vehicle, and the manufacture of charging systems. There’s also transversal processes related to the circular economy, digitization and worker training.

For the development of PERTE and its comprehensive action on the entire value chain, a group of companies must be constituted with at least, five companies, that affects at least two autonomous communities, that 40% of companies are SMEs, that there is a knowledge provider entity (R + D + i) and companies accredit their own investment and commitment to employment.

PERTE offers the sector and other economic operators the appropriate environment to carry out the significant investments that this new mobility implies through collaboration agreements between companies throughout the value chain.

The creation of an Alliance for the Electric and Connected Vehicle is planned to have the participation of all relevant actors and guarantee a permanent dialogue and where the ministries involved and the automotive table will be represented, where the representative associations of the automotive sector, the unions and the CCAA are present.