Electric 4×4: 6 advances that will revolutionize the off-road

The 100% electric SUV is here, and it will be in the coming months when we finally begin to see the potential of this technology on the streets. Therefore, in this video today we want to discover you what 6 innovations brings the electric 4×4, and why once you try it you will not want to drive anything else.

And to illustrate this video we are going to use the new GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T as showcases, because the electric frenzy that their categories live are the best example of what is coming …

1st instant torque in 4×4

A classic concept when we talk about electric cars, but in the case of the 4×4 it is even more interesting. We forget about gearboxes, reducers, differentials and their respective locks, axles, etc. What each of these modern 4x4s offers us is an electric motor on each axle, if not one on each wheel, capable of developing an immediate and high-magnitude moment of force, being also managed completely independently, wheel by wheel, Newton meter to Newton meter. This is what an electric off-road vehicle offers us, thus making it very easy to overcome any obstacle based on brute force, but also very fast and with little effort for the vehicle.

Such is the potential of these configurations that, if we have a motor in each wheel, facing a bridge crossing will never be a problem again.

2nd One Pedal Function

Broadly speaking, driving an electric car is identical to driving any automatic car. However there is an increasingly common function among electricians called One Pedal, or a pedal in Spanish, which allows us literally circulate using only the accelerator pedal.

This means that to advance we press the pedal, but to brake, instead of stepping on the brake pedal of a lifetime, we just have to reduce the pressure on the accelerator. With this, we achieve exhaustive control over the vehicle’s progress, being able to modulate the force reaching the wheels in real time and at a very low speed.

Overcoming obstacles with this feature makes everything easier and safer, which is why even Ford has decided to adapt this system to the new Bronco, although the result is far from what is achieved with an electric motor.

3rd From 4WS to Crab Walk and Tank Steer

Having four steering wheels is increasingly common in pursuit of greater agility and better maneuverability. But … What if we take this idea one step further? Well, that is what some manufacturers of electric cars designed to do off-road are considering, thus taking advantage of the potential that electric cars offer in terms of the independent management of each wheel and each motor.

Hummer has opted to make its electric pick-up and SUV capable of move diagonally with the Crab Walk system, also adding the ability to turn the rear wheels the opposite of the front wheels, supporting this function with independent torque management. Thus, the turning radius of such mastodons is similar to that of a compact car.

Rivian for his part has gone even further, because the R1T pick-up will be able to turn on itself like a tank moved by caterpillars with the Tank Steer function. With this, the maneuverability of this truck will be the best we have ever seen in a car.

4 ° Impossible off-road heights

If there is something really interesting in the design of electric cars, that is the freedom it offers when it comes to distributing all the elements that give life to the powertrain. Each brand uses its own platform, but it is common to use Skateboard-style architectures with batteries under the floor of the passenger compartment and drive axles taking up very little space.

This leaves us totally free the overhangs and the low to get the best off-road angles, and although the weight is still high, key elements such as the suspension can be designed without structural limitations. And if to that we add that there is no admission or escape that penalizes us, we can enjoy a true 4×4 free height and wading capacity, in any car with minimal off-road aspirations

5 ° From protection to shielding

Not everything was going to be positive in an electric car, and it is that the location of the batteries at the lowest point is a key element that must be protected at all costs, and if it is to do off-road with even more reason. Thus, At the cost of increasing weight and costs, cars like the new Hummer go from talking about underbody protection to authentic armor. A concept that more and more brands are embracing to turn a weak point into a very strong one.

On paper, This extra security promises that we will never break anything on our bottoms, being also a very high degree of protection that is installed as standard and that allows to have totally flat and faired surfaces so that we cannot get caught with any protrusion.

Infinite Accessories

If we talk about SUVs, talking about on-board accessories is key, and in line with this there is a slope with more and more followers such as extreme Camper, a booming sector that is now seriously benefiting from the arrival of electric vehicles.

And you will wonder why? Well, for two very simple reasons that until now have always limited a lot to the improvement and / or camperization of an off-road vehicle. First of all, we find a source of electrical energy of great capacity and power, which allows us to enjoy all kinds of gadgets, technologies and solutions for comfort and work in our car. It is increasingly common to see high-power electrical networks for accessories such as winches, lighting, water pumps or compressed air, etc. in pick-ups and off-road vehicles. but in the case of 100% electric 4x4s not only we have high powers for accessories or even support a home, but we have a huge battery that guarantees many hours of use.

And secondly, not least, the skateboard-type base of this type of electric 4×4 allows total freedom to imagine bodies and distribute the space on board from a diaphanous chassis, which is the Holy Grail of camperizations. In this way, while Ford or Hummer now boast huge front trunks to use as we want, Rivian goes further by creating a particular transverse gap under the rear seats of the R1T that can be from a huge tool or ski chest, to a kitchen completely complete that we can carry with us at all times and without penalizing the interior space, the trunk or the back box.

Even so, this is only the beginning, as we insist that the diaphanous design of these platforms will allow creating any type of bodywork and for any use, doing so without giving up anything in terms of the propulsion system.