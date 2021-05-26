Electra quds rise: Lebanese first electric sports car

EV Electra is a company founded by Jihad Mohammed. Based in Lebanon, the young brand with only four years of life and 300 workers, has just submitted a proposal for the electric sports car segments: The Electra Quds Rise, a model that seeks a production of 10,000 units per year.

Its manufacturer claims that the Quds Rise it reaches 100 kilometers per hour in five seconds (0-100 km / h), with a top speed limited to 165 kilometers per hour (102 miles per hour). Power comes from a 50-kilowatt lithium-ion battery, which helps deliver 160 horsepower to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission. It also fits eighteen-inch aluminum wheels and weighs 1,100 kilos.

Inside, the two passengers will find a modern but rather minimalist interior. It sports a generous 15.9-inch infotainment touchscreen embedded in a simple dash and accompanied by a sleek instrument cluster and sports steering wheel. Customers will be able to choose from various interior color combinations.

The body is made of fiberglass and it is characterized by bulging fenders that give it its peculiar character. It sits on a superlight aluminum chassis and offers an estimated range of 450 kilometers.

It is expected that its price will be around $ 30,000 when it goes on sale in 2022, while its production will begin at the end of this year, with an estimated 10,000 pieces / year.

