Electoral Tribunal is ready to receive challenges

MEXICO CITY

Magistrates of Electoral Court of the Federal Judicial Branch They said they were ready to defend the votes cast by citizens and to respond with reliable results, sentences that provide security and certainty during the challenge stage of the last election.

The foregoing during the National Forum “The work of the Courts in the Qualification of Elections 2021”, organized by the Association of Electoral Courts of the Mexican Republic.

The magistrates Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, Felipe de la Mata Pizaña, Felipe Fuentes Barrera, Indalfer Infante and the magistrate Janine Otálora Malassis participated.

In this context, Judge Janine Otálora assured that the day of June 6 showed that the electoral institutions work well and therefore it would be a regression to try to disappear them or transfer some of their assignments to the Executive power.

jcs