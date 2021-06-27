Electoral reform, Woldenberg

MEXICO CITY.

In Mexico we are prepared so that each political force has strict proportional representation and therefore has the number of deputies corresponding to the percentage points of voting that the citizens gave it, said the former president of the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE), José Woldenberg .

Asked about a possible modification of the formula that has been applied for 25 years in the distribution of seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the first citizen electoral referee argued that the most democratic thing would be to eliminate the majority award that was established in 1996.

During an interview with Excelsior, the political scientist and university academic described the idea of ​​eliminating the 200 multi-member representatives as a draconian measure, as the President of the Republic intends, as it would distort the legislative presentation.

And although, in opposition to that future initiative, he spoke in favor of “strict proportional representation”, José Woldenberg expressed his expectation that “hopefully there will not be” a new electoral reform.

I think that, under the current circumstances, it would be best if there was no reform. Because, from what the President has told us, what he seeks is to end, on the one hand, with an autonomous institute, which has given guarantees of impartiality to all, throughout the electoral process, and which took a lot of work to build, and that it was a necessity for the elections in our country to be credible again. We must remember the IFE-INE is the product of the great trauma of 1988, ”he stated.

Woldenberg commented that, on the other hand, President López Obrador has declared his intention to eliminate multi-member numbers.

And facing both objectives, “well I say: better not move, that is, to go back, better to stay as you are.”

Founder of the PRD and formerly a member of the PSUM and the Mexican Socialist Party, the former electoral councilor stated that all the political-electoral reforms that have taken place in the country since 1977, a total of eight, were made to collect demands from the opposition.

And this would be the first to be done to satisfy a wish of the President, not of the opposition, because what he wants is to end the representation; He wants to distort representation in the Chamber of Deputies and, as he has announced, wants to end an institute that has, from my point of view, given very good results. Then, better not to move him, “he said.

LOOKING FOR THE BEST REPRESENTATION

University teacher, Woldenberg answers our question with a tight historical synthesis: “From 1977 to 1996 there were six electoral reforms and in all of them they discussed how to integrate the Chamber of Deputies. But in the last 25 years that issue has remained untouched.

He describes that, in the case of the first changes, the purpose was to inject a certain pluralism into the Chamber, adding 100 multi-member deputies, “because the single-member formula naturally leads to over and under representation.”

The representation of minorities had to be guaranteed and that was understood very well by Jesús Reyes Heroles, promoter of that political reform, recalls.

He summarizes that from then on there were two positions: the left proposed strict proportional representation and recalls that, being from the PSUM, in 1986, he proposed that if a party obtained 0.25% of the vote, it should have a deputy.

While the argument of the party in power, the PRI, was that a Chamber without a majority was ungovernable. Hence came, in 1986, the so-called governance clause that indicated that “whoever won the relative majority of votes, the law would convert it into an absolute majority of seats.”

Other reforms would come later, until reaching a pragmatic agreement in 1996, according to Woldenberg in that “you know what, neither you nor I: there will not be proportional representation, but there will not be a prize greater than 8% to the party that obtains the most votes. And, for that reason, since then, the aspiration was to get 42.2% of the vote, because that gives the absolute majority in the Chamber, 50.2 percent ”.

In 1997 there was no longer an absolute majority and, from then on, “a prize not exceeded for the majority was given. But I remain convinced that the best would be strict proportional representation. It is the most democratic thing ”, he affirms.

DRACONIAN MEASURE

Now, however, the President would like to put an end to the multi-member numbers, in an even more draconian way than the one proposed by the PRI, ”he comments in reference to the proposal by former President Peña Nieto to remove 100 pluris.

But today the President wants to remove everything, that is, there should be no compensation whatsoever for the over and under-representation that, naturally, the single-member formula throws up, ”he says.

He is asked if we are prepared to take up the old left’s proposal for strict proportional representation.

Surely so because, in fact, regarding that reservation that the PRI had that the Chamber would be ungovernable if there was no absolute majority of any party, it was shown that it was a fear that did not correspond to reality, because we live 21 years without an absolute majority, and we saw how the parties reached agreements. So of course we are prepared so that each one has the deputies that the citizens say ”, he maintains.

It exemplifies: if a party obtains 5 percent of the vote, it will have that percentage of deputies. And if you have 50%, you will get the majority.

In his opinion, it is not even necessary to modify the formula of 300 single-member representatives and 200 multi-member representatives, but only use these to compensate and balance the deviations produced by the single-member formula.

The 8% overrepresentation was designed as a majority award. And today it is no longer justified from the point of view of representation, because what is democratic is that each of the political forces should have a percentage of seats in the Chamber similar or identical to their percentage of votes ”, he details. This, he illustrates, works in Germany and Israel.

PLURINOMINALS AROUND THE WORLD

And, with the exception of the United States and Great Britain, which have single-member systems, the European, Nordic and Latin American parliamentary systems are of proportional representation, although not strict.

It is a majority criterion in the world, even though in Mexico there are those who believe that it is an imposition, emphasizes the expert.

Some say they are not voted on, even though they are there on the ballot. And it is not a Mexican innovation, because there are multinominals almost everywhere in the world ”, he emphasizes.

VIRTUE AND DISTORTION OF THE UNINOMINALS

He emphasizes that single-member deputies have an enormous virtue: they are votes for a party, yes, but also for a person with a first and last name.

That is your advantage. Its disadvantage is that the losing votes are not represented, and the cumulative effect is what leads to over and under representation. A very cartoonish example: suppose that a party with 50 percent of the votes wins the three districts that there are, since it is going to win 100 of the deputies, and the other parties that have the remaining 50 percent of the votes leave. to stay with zero representatives. And that is the problem of the single members, they take away representation from minorities.

If there were no multi-member, with 42 percent of the vote, more or less from Morena and PT, and Verde, they would have had 62 percent of the deputies. That is the distortion, a punishment for minorities ”, he concluded.

AMU