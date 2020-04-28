The Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office in São Paulo denounced the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Paulo Skaf (MDB), for R $ 5.1 million in tuition and box two from Odebrecht, during the 2014 campaign, to the state government. Also accused are campaign marketer Duda Mendonça, his son Alexandre Mendonça and Paulo Luciano Tenuto Rossi, the “Palu”, the doleiro Álvaro José Novis, the president of the contractor, Marcelo Odebrecht, and three former executives linked to the construction company.

The complaint is signed by the promoters of the 1st Electoral Zone of São Paulo, Fábio Ramazzini Bechara, Everton Luiz Zanella, Luiz Ambra Neto and João Santa Terra Júnior. They also blame money laundering crimes on the accused.

“Scheme deliberately aimed at dealing with marginal money, which serves the need to disassociate it from its spurious origin, giving it, through its own fungibility, aptitude to the widest possibilities of fruition,

even in electoral campaigns, and that despite the evidence regarding the receipt of large amounts in kind, there is no indication of the actual use of these values, which attests to the effectiveness of the purpose of concealment “, say the prosecutors.

In addition to the contractor’s allegation, the complaint includes several conversations between Transnational agents, responsible for the delivery of the money, and also the money changer Álvaro Novis. These are internal messages in which employees of the brokerage and the carrier talked about passwords, dates, addresses, and codenames, names of the intermediaries of the kickback, and even their cell phones.

The payments to Skaf, according to the contractor, would have been made under the code names “Kibe” and “Tabule”. In one of the deliveries registered by the contractor, and by the carrier, on August 21, 2014, it would have been at Avenida Ibirapuera, 2927, where the Hotel Bourbon is located.

Defense

The defense of the president of Fiesp states that “he has no knowledge or information about the denunciation or accusation offered against Paulo Skaf or anyone who was part of his campaign. All donations received by the Skaf campaign to the government of São Paulo in 2014 are duly registered in the Electoral Court, which approved its accountability without any merit repair. Paulo Skaf reiterates that he never asked nor authorized anyone to ask for any campaign contributions other than those regularly declared “.

