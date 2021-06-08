Electoral Institute of Mexico City applauds gender equality in elections

MEXICO CITY. The Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM) He highlighted that the capital is shaping up to a substantive parity in the positions of the 16 mayoralties, since the winners are expected to be eight women and eight men.

When resuming the permanent public session of the General Council, held on the occasion of electoral day, the electoral counselor Carolina del Ángel Cruz pointed out that, also, it is predicted that 20 of the 33 delegations with a relative majority will be for women and 13 for men, of according to the results of the Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP) 2021.

That is something unprecedented in this city, something that we had to highlight. Congratulations, women are welcome to the political participation of this city because this will definitely make democracy complete, comprehensive and we will all be represented, ”said Del Ángel Cruz.

For his part, the president advisor of the IECM, Mario Velázquez Miranda, emphasized that once again civility was one of the fundamental elements in the development of the ordinary local electoral process and voting.

Because of this, it is not too late to thank the citizen participation, the collaboration and the great civic courage of each and everyone who went to the polls to exercise their right to vote, as well as those who joined the effort to organize this election, as civil servants and poll workers and I am sure they have the satisfaction of their work and in this way of participating in a democratic system, which without a doubt in this city we show that living in a democracy is the best way to have our social organization ” , expressed Velázquez Miranda.

* In the following link you will find the latest news