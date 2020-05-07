The resolution was taken in private session and, in its first public session by videoconference, it confirmed precautionary measures in Oaxaca.

The Electoral Court of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) held two videoconference sessions on Wednesday, one private and the other public – this was the first of its kind – and both confirmed precautionary measures, one related to the personalized promotion of the President of the Republic, and the other related to a city council of Oaxaca.

In its private session, the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF confirmed the decision of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to adopt precautionary measures for the personalized promotion of the President of the Republic, which materialized in the first two versions of letters to publicize the implementation of the Financial Support Program for Family Microenterprises of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), on the occasion of the Covid-19 health contingency.

After the complaints filed by the PAN, PRD and PRI, on April 30, the TEPJF reported in a statement, the INE Complaints and Complaints Commission resolved the request for precautionary measures and ordered the IMSS that within a period that may not exceed 24 hours, carry out the actions, procedures and sufficient steps to stop or suspend the preparation, distribution and delivery of the letters or documents, containing the first and second format of the denounced letter and, instead, if deemed appropriate, replace them with letters or communications that conform to the constitutional framework.

The TEPJF statement indicated that, after the resolution, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) filed an appeal on May 2 of the Special Sanctioning Procedure (REP) before the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF.

In its arguments, the IMSS pointed out, among other arguments, that the INE made an improper evaluation of evidence, who overstepped his duties to hear and impose precautionary measures, as his competence to hear the dissemination of propaganda on radio and television was restricted, and he made an undue analysis of the suspension ordered by the INE General Council, regarding the development of local electoral processes, as well as tests and hypotheses of impropriety, among others.

After making an exhaustive analysis of the case, the Superior Chamber rejected the IMSS’s complaints and ratified the decision of the INE Complaints and Complaints Commission at issue the precautionary measures. (Subject: SUP-REP- 67/2020)

First public session by videoconference

This Wednesday, the Superior Chamber held its first public videoconference, after reversing the rejection of the majority of the magistrates to this type of remote session, proposed by Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón and Janine Otálora Malassis.

The reconsideration occurred after the Supreme Court of Justice announced that it would meet remotely, through videoconferences.

In its public session, the Superior Chamber confirmed the precautionary measures agreed by the Xalapa Regional Chamber in favor of the former candidate for municipal president of San Pedro Mártir, Ocotlán, Etla, Oaxaca, Roberto Padilla López and another citizen in order to inhibit alleged threats.

In its statement, the TEPJF also reported the following

In a non-face-to-face public session, under the videoconference format, the magistrates considered unfounded the grievances exposed in the appeal for reconsideration, after the current municipal president of San Pedro Mártir, Ocotlán, Etla, Oaxaca, Adalberto López López and other people contested the document requesting the adoption of precautionary measures that was submitted via email, as it did not have a handwritten signature, and therefore lacked an essential requirement for validity, in addition to the fact that false facts were reported, since the Alleged threats did not happen, and they did not provide any evidence to prove it.

The measures were confirmed taking into account the importance in issuing them when there is an alleged risk to the integrity of people, in addition to the fact that the current context of health emergency must be considered when evaluating the suitability of email as a means of requesting them.

After two elective assemblies of members of the municipality of San Pedro Mártir, Ocotlán, Etla, Oaxaca, for the period 2020-2022, held on October 13 and 20, 2019, and after a series of challenges, the state Electoral Court ratified Adalberto López López as municipal president.

On March 18, 2020, citizens challenged the Electoral Court ruling before the Xalapa Regional Chamber and ten days later requested the adoption of precautionary measures when pointing out alleged threats by the members of the city council against Roberto Padilla López, who according to the Assembly of October 20 was declared the winner.

On March 30, the Xalapa Regional Chamber issued an agreement granting the precautionary measures and hearing the General Secretariat; Attorney General; Human Rights Defender; Ministry of Public Security, all from the state of Oaxaca, so that, within the scope of their respective powers, they carried out actions with the aim of inhibiting the alleged threats. (Subject: SUP-REC-74/2020)