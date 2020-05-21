Once yesterday the CSD approved the RFEF electoral regulations, Luis Rubiales already has the capacity to call elections to the Spanish Football Federationl once the state of alarm ends, which initially, and after the extension that the fifteen-day government will request this Wednesday, would end on June 13.

From that same day Luis Rubiales could call his Board of Directors, as he was going to do on March 25 initially, to start the electoral process.

An electoral process that according to the calendar approved by the Delegated Commission of the RFEF of March 11, foresees a period of 76 days for the holding of the General Assembly where a president is chosen, which can be extended to eleven more days in case of allegations. This was stipulated in the last calendar prepared and approved by the Commission with a starting date of March 25, setting the date of elections for June 8 and 17 in case of allegations. In the previous version, which has not been approved by the Executive Committee, it established a period of 118 days for holding the elections.

The big question now is whether to call them immediately or wait until next September. If done once the state of alarm ends, it would place us in a scenario where the elections to the Assembly, and where the members who will compose it are designated, would be held after 55 days from the beginning of the electoral process. That always according to the last calendar. If we go to the generic we would be talking about 62 days from the starting gun.

In both cases the election of the 139 members who designate the president would always be in the middle of August, which is to be considered skillful by the CSD. Being for September the election for president.

VOTE COLLECTION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SAME

The key is to what extent it is interesting to President Luis Rubiales to carry out or carry out this electoral process so immediately. But when, after what happened by COVID, none of the arguments put forward before the CSD in their two letters for advancement are necessary, nor in the authorization issued by the Secretary of State on March 9, as we already explained. at SPORT.

More than anything because Holding them immediately causes two derived problems. On the one hand, until phase 3 is reached throughout the country, general mobility will not be possible what limits any trip by territorial for the capture of vote. In addition to celebrating the elections to the Assembly in the middle of August, about 80% of the clubs, footballers and coaches in this country will be unreachable to vote. Whether in the corresponding territory or even in the vote by mail. And let’s not forget that the key is these elections to the Assembly where the 139 members who will appoint the president are elected distributed in 20 professional clubs, 29 non-professional, 32 soccer players (13 professional and 19 non-professional), 11 referees, 16 coaches and 12 representatives of futsal. To these are added the 19 autonomous presidents.

Some elections in the middle of August would favor a low percentage of vote. Something that changes radically if the electoral process has been held since September because, when the time will come to set up the Assembly, all Spanish football teams, whether professional or not, will already be training. In an electoral process where it seems that it may be key that clubs and footballers end up being part of the Assembly in the final election of the president

CASILLAS, VERY ATTENTIVE

And meanwhile the other great candidate for the elections, Iker Casillas, keep an eye on everything that is happening in our football from his home in Porto. From there anda is aware of the decision adopted yesterday by the CSD and is waiting to know the final date of the call for elections to decide what strategy to implement.

