Brazilian football is paralyzed by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but Corinthians, Santos and São Paulo live in agitated scenes. Not only to plan the rest of the season, but also because it is an election year in the three clubs in São Paulo. As a result of covid-19, future candidates enlist support through virtual meetings and conversations via messaging applications. Many are still waiting to launch applications officially.

At Corinthians, the Renewal and Transparency group has been in power since Andrés Sanchez won the election in 2007. The trend is that the candidate of the situation is the current football director of the club, Duílio Monteiro Alves. In the opposition, who emerges as a strong name is a dissident of Renewal and Transparency and former president of the alvinegro club: the delegate Mario Gobbi.

After running Corinthians between 2012 and 2015, Gobbi moved away from political life. He reappeared at a meeting of the club’s deliberative council at the end of last year and must be a candidate for the Corinthians Grande Movement, which has an important number of dissident members of Renewal and Transparency.

Gobbi participated in internet broadcasts and assumed that he could be a candidate. “Corinthians is in a political hemorrhage. I accept to return. I do not belong to any political group. I come to appease. I want to do a good financial management. Give credibility to the club. Without politics”.

An opponent already confirmed is Augusto Melo, who ran for runner-up to Antonio Roque Citadini in the last election. In an interview with Estadão, he said that the idea of ​​running for president came up in a conversation precisely with Mario Gobbi. “I think that only our candidacy can be considered as opposition, because the others have already been together with the people of the situation”, said the businessman, who was director of the Corinthians base between the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Another who must run for election is Paulo Garcia, who ran in the past election and has great influence mainly on the club’s deliberative board. “For my part, I have devoted a lot of time to perfecting a modern and very professional government plan to present to everyone at the right time,” he said in a statement.

At Santos, the president José Carlos Peres he is considering running again for the next three-year period, despite having even faced impeachment in the Deliberative Council. The club has several political groups that seek to unify some candidate to have more strength in the election. One of these movements should have the second most voted candidate in the past election, Andres Rueda, as a representative.

“I am trying to pacify the oppositions, the environment is very troubled in the Vila. If I do not succeed, I will think ahead if I will be a candidate or not. I am trying to bring together leaders that exist to create a governance pact, regardless of who is the one. president, in order to comply with certain ethical and operational rules, act in accordance with the Santos statute, in a collegial way. There are no conflicting thoughts, most think about the good of the club, but they still have vanities and some personal sweeps “, said Rueda to Estadão.

So far, two advisers have announced their pre-candidacy: Miltinho Teixeira, son of ex-president Milton Teixeira and brother of Marcelo Teixeira, who is also a former club president and currently president of the Deliberative Council of Santos; besides the advisor Esmeraldo Tarquínio. The current vice president, Orlando Rollo, told the Estadão who will not apply. He broke up with José Carlos Peres at the beginning of his administration, in 2018. In Vila, first and second do not beak.

MORUMBI

In São Paulo, President Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva, Leco, cannot attempt re-election. The only confirmed candidate is the former marketing director Julio Casares, which has the support of groups from the situation and also of the opposition, such as ex-president José Eduardo Mesquita Pimenta, defeated by Leco in the last election.

“We are working to unite people from the situation and the opposition. We recently launched the candidacy, but we have already been working on it. São Paulo needs unity and transformation. The campaign will be carried out in the coming months, after the pandemic, out of respect for amid the difficulty of this situation that the world is experiencing “, said Casares Estadão.

Casares still does not know who he will face in the election at the end of this year. Marco Aurélio Cunha, former football director of the club and currently coordinator of women’s football at CBF, is considering launching a candidacy. He has already commented on the desire to run for the election, but is analyzing whether he will have support from advisers. “I have not yet defined. There is no candidacy without alliances,” he said.

The current vice president, Roberto Natel, is another name that appears among the counselors for the election. He has been broken with Leco since 2018. He voted to disapprove the club’s accounts last year – but votes for approval were the majority.

Natel evaluates alliances and declined to comment on the club’s political scenario at the moment. With less force, Sylvio Alves de Barros Filho appears as an option for opposition groups to dispute the election in Morumbi.

PALM TREES

The election of the club will only be the end of 2021, when the current president Mauricio Galiotte will not be able to be reelected. The scenario points to a fierce dispute between the owner of Crefisa, Leila Pereira, as a candidate for the situation, and the former president and now opponent Paulo Nobre. None of them so far guarantees that they will be in the election, however, advisers allied to both already work to make their candidatures feasible. It is worth saying that the two have different proposals for Palmeiras.

Before the pandemic, Nobre met with club members at lunch to discuss possible proposals. Leila remains active on social media to interact with fans. In Allianz games, he wears a shirt with the number 21, reference to the year of the election.

