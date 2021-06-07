Elections Mexico: Adolfo ‘Bofo’ Bautista is ‘thrashed’ at the polls

Idol on the courts of Mexican Soccer with Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and player of the Mexican National Team for several years Adolfo ‘El Bofo’ Bautista He could not transfer his soccer popularity in the recent elections in Mexico, as the former scorer of the Flock was beaten at the polls in the 11th District of Jalisco.

Bautista was running for a federal deputation with the Social Encounter Party (PES), but was not favored by the electorate, as he barely reached three percent of the total votes.

With 89.92% of the minutes captured in the 11th district, Bautista only accumulated 5,111 votes, being far behind Claudia Delgadillo (Morena), who registers 35,000 votes in favor.

The Bofo Bautista was one of many ‘celebrities’ for whom the Social Encounter Party bet to contest at the polls, taking advantage of the popularity of these figures, although in the case of the former Chivas footballer he could not transcend in that way.

