Elections Madrid | The pandemic and the economy tense a debate with Ayuso as the objective to beat

The pandemic, the social crisis and the economy focused the debate at six for 4-M. Ayuso played the card of maintaining the advantage that the polls give him throughout almost two hours marked by accusations between blocks and attempts to make a difference by the furthest behind.

Pandemic: Numbers as a Weapon

The debate started with attacks crossed by the pandemic. President Ayuso defended her management, boasted of the Ifema hospital and Isabel Zendal, and affirmed that she has “Fought against the virus” without “ruining” the population or dictating “indiscriminate closures”. He also promised a plan against waiting lists and said that Madrid has “the best” healthcare.

Gabilondo reproached him for having prevented the hospitalization of the elderly from the nursing homes with “terrible orders” and proposed to strengthen primary care, García accused Ayuso of “sacrificing health” and harvesting “dire economic data”, and asked to strengthen mental health care, and Iglesias said that Madrid has the “worst” data because the PP used the virus to “try to bring down the central government,” and promised free dentists. After those darts, the president replied that the left “stirred up the pain.”

Bal acted as arbitrator and asked not to use the pandemic as a political weapon. He also proposed a “State pact” to “vaccinate 24 hours a day” and improve the conditions of the toilets. Monastery, finally, opted for “lifting all restrictions” and blamed the bad data on the central government.

Social crisis: housing, hunger lines and migrant minors

The tension did not subside when social issues were addressed. Gabilondo warned that the rental price is a “tremendous” problem that must be addressed with “legal certainty”, while Iglesias demanded that he “limit prices”. Ayuso, for his part, promised a housing plan for young people and Bal, to recover the deduction for purchases.

The tone rose with the tails of hunger. PSOE, Más Madrid and UP accused the president of calling these people “kept subsidized”, and she replied expressing her “respect.” In economics, he added, “the most important thing is employment.” What’s more, all candidates criticized Vox’s campaign on unaccompanied migrant minors, whom Monasterio accused of creating “insecurity” and ‘squatting’ homes. Ayuso and Bal also reminded him that this matter is a state competition.

Among the reproaches, some proposals were sneaked in: reinforcing bilingualism at school (PP), a supplement of 150 euros in the minimum vital income (PSOE), aid for dependency and children with disabilities (Cs), hiring 16,000 teachers and a care income (Más Madrid), a rescue plan for Culture (UP) or slim down the administration (Vox).

Taxes: PP, Cs and Vox promise cuts

On taxes, two blocks were drawn: that of PP, Cs and Vox, which insisted on tax cuts, and that of Más Madrid and UP, which argued that those who have more should contribute more.

Gabilondo tried to stay in the middle and he said he will not raise taxes until recovery gains momentum. Iglesias replied that he cannot “do the same as the right wing” and Bal also questioned the socialist, predicting that the tax burden would increase.

In addition, in his speech, Ayuso promised to “eliminate bureaucratic obstacles” and Monastery demanded to end the curfew so as not to “ruin” the hoteliers. The PSOE promised 1,300 million in aid to companies; More Madrid asked to bet on industry, innovation and the fight against climate change; and UP proposed a public bank so that credit reaches SMEs and the self-employed.

Pacts: two blocks and several doubts

The candidates, finally, spoke of possible partners. PP, Cs and Vox set out to prevent the left from taking power, but Ayuso limited himself to asking for “freedom” to govern and did not clarify whether he prefers Cs or Vox. Monastery did not explain whether it would ask the PP for advice.

On the other side of the board, Gabilondo offered “a progressive government” to Más Madrid and asked Iglesias for “support” to stop the right: “Pablo, we have 12 days to win the elections,” he told the UP leader, who reiterated his commitment to a “left coalition.” García tried to overcome the blocks and extended his hand to Cs, but Bal replied that a Gabilondo-Iglesias government would be “a disaster.”