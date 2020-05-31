Santo Domingo, RD.

The Plenum of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), approved Resolution No. 61-2020 on the election of representatives to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) in the General Extraordinary Elections of July 5, 2020.

In this sense, “the election of the representatives representing the Central American Parliament, which are presented in closed and blocked lists, and whose vote will be determined from the valid votes obtained by the political parties at the senatorial level in the Extraordinary General Presidential, Senatorial and Provincial Elections of July 5, 2020 ”.

Likewise, it was established that the election of the representatives representing the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) will be determined as follows:

1. The valid votes cast in favor of each political party at the senatorial level will be taken into consideration individually and will then be totaled.

2. These votes will be consolidated based on the alliances or lists of candidacies that have been agreed between the political organizations at the Congressional Level, specifically with regard to the representatives before the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN).

3.? Once the vote obtained by the party or alliance of political parties has been determined, the number of positions reached by them will be determined, applying the proportionality system and within it, the D´Hondt method.

4.? Having the number of seats that the party or alliance of political parties has obtained, the candidates to occupy the positions will be established based on the order in which they have been presented in the list approved by the Central Electoral Board.

Likewise, Resolution 61-2020 is joined by six other resolutions approved by the Plenary of the JCE in relation to the assembly of the Presidential and Congressional Elections process of July 5, 2020, for a total of seven.

These are Resolution 55-2020 that ratifies resolutions No. 03-2020, 04/2020, 07/2020, No. 08/2020 and No. 10/2020; Resolution No. 56-2020 on political delegates before the electoral colleges that will be opened in the July elections; Resolution 57-2020 that establishes the time to vote abroad; Resolution No. 58-2020 on voting and separate results between levels of election in the elections of July 5, 2020; Resolution No. 59-2020 on assistance to voters with disabilities and older adults; and Resolution 60-2020 that establishes the procedure for the delivery of electoral materials and suitcases abroad for said electoral process.