Elections in Mexico: Elderly man arrives on a stretcher and with oxygen to vote

The last Sunday there were elections in Mexico, electoral day that was described as “the largest in the history” of this country, and Despite the pandemic, thousands of Mexicans came to exercise this right.

But in social networks it has attracted attention a video that was apparently recorded in a polling place in the city of Guadalajara, in Jalisco, where people make way for a stretcher in which there was an old man, who with everything and oxygen, decided to go to vote.

The people who were waiting their turn to vote at a school called the Instituto de la Vera-Cruz were extremely surprised to see how this man, accompanied by his nurse, arrived to elect their leaders.

I got out tears. pic.twitter.com/R5wgI5oACx – Orly64 (@ Orly64) June 6, 2021

Thousands of users shared the fact and recognized the civic responsibility and the strong conviction of the elderly, showing him as an example of citizen participation and commitment to his country.

You are interested in:

They filter the list of celebrities who promoted the vote in Mexico and the amount they received

Fact check: Dozens of candidates for the June 6 elections are murdered in Mexico