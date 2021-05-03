Elections in Madrid | What steps would you take to achieve gender equality?

The campaign of the elections in Madrid It has come to an end and this Monday is a day of reflection. During the last fifteen days, voters have witnessed the reproaches and criticisms that the candidates for the Presidency of the Community have launched, crosses among which perhaps they have been able to hear the odd proposal. In this days, 20 minutes has taken to the streets to ask the people of Madrid their opinion about their concerns and the solutions they would propose to address them, street surveys that we close with the issue of gender equality.

The different administrations are making progress in decision-making towards equal treatment. Government and autonomous communities have agreed, for example, to create a public network of caregivers for children under 14 years of age to facilitate work-life balance, which is especially difficult for women. Likewise, since last month, all companies must prepare a record of the salaries of their employees, disaggregated by sex, in order to combat the salary gap. But what perception do citizens have about it? At what point do you think we are?

The answers are diverse. There are those who believe that Spanish society has come a long way on this issue in recent decades and those who believe the opposite. Among them are those who consider that progress has been made but that in recent times we are witnessing an “involution”. “We are going backwards”, laments Pedro, 70 years old.

Those surveyed urge the institutions to continue taking measures to facilitate conciliation, fight against glass ceilings, try to eradicate the scourge of sexist violence … But the vast majority agree that the key to achieving a society that does not discriminate against its population on the basis of sex -or for any other reason- lies in the education. Education in schools and also at home, so that new generations understand and internalize equality between men and women as a fundamental value from an early age.