Elections in Madrid: The PSOE challenges the PP’s list for the Madrid elections for including Toni Cantó in the candidacy: “He is ineligible”

The PSOE-M has challenged the candidacy of the PP, led by Isabel Diaz Ayuso, to the elections in the Community of Madrid on May 4 to include Toni Cantó, that the Madrid socialists considered is “ineligible”.

The PSOE-M has registered this Friday a complaint before the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid in which he challenges the PP’s candidacy in which they include Cantó as number 5, since they consider that he was registered out of time in order to participate in them, as confirmed to 20 minutes..

The Madrid socialists thus echo the doubts about the actor’s eligibility for Madrid, that last March resigned from Ciudadanos and subsequently joined the list of the president of the Community of Madrid as number 5.

He sang left Ciudadanos on March 17, leaving his seat as a deputy in the Valencian courts, and days later, on the 24th of that month, he announced that he was joining Ayuso’s candidacy. In that week, he said that “a few days ago” he had registered in Madrid, an essential requirement to be eligible in the Community.

Out of time

However, according to Organic Law of General Electoral Regime (LOREG), the register used for the electoral census closes two months before the call. In the case of Madrid, the standard must be used effective as of January 1, 2021.

Therefore, that census would not see reflected, in principle, the change of registration of Cantó. And Madrid’s electoral law establishes that to be eligible for a position it is necessary to have the capacity to vote, that is, to be in the electoral roll.

However, in the fourth article of the Madrid electoral law, there is a loophole that could open the door to Cantó’s candidacy. This section indicates that, although the candidates must be on the electoral roll, the applicants can accredit before the Board, “in a reliable way, that they meet all the conditions required to do so “.

A caveat through which Cantó could demonstrate his connection with the Community, since his daughters live in Madrid and he has at least one property in his name.

What the complaint says

In the complaint, to which Europa Press has had access, it is stated that the condition of registration in a municipality of the Community of Madrid, granted by the Madrid neighborhood, and, therefore, the condition of elector and eligible, “it would not have occurred, not just before January 1, 2021, but once the elections are called after March 11, 2020 “.

“He sang possessed the Valencian political condition, exercising the political rights of said condition, as a representative of the Valencians, derived from their administrative neighborhood in that community, in accordance with article 3 of the Statute of Autonomy of the Valencian Community (EACV). Until March 17, 2021 Cantó was a neighbor and resident of the Valencian Community, and as such an elector and eligible therein, to such an extent that he was a public representative of Valencian voters in the regional courts, “they explain.

In addition, the Socialists consider it ineligible since the provisions of Article 67 of the Spanish Constitution expressly declare that “no one may be a member of both Chambers simultaneously, nor accumulate the minutes of an Assembly of the Autonomous Community with that of a Deputy to Congress “.

For the PSOE, given that Cantó holds number five in the PP’s candidacy for the Madrid Assembly published this April 2 for the May 4 elections, having been an autonomous deputy of the Valencian Courts and resident in that Community, therefore , elector and eligible in that, until, at least March 17, date of their resignation in that Chamber, indicate as “necessary” to address the conditions of eligibility and ineligibility to run as candidates for this autonomous chamber of the Autonomous Community of Madrid.

Consequently, they consider that He sang “could not meet the eligibility status for the May 4 elections because he cannot be a voter in said elections, as he is not a resident of the Madrid community on January 1, 2021, since his registration, his habitual residence, and his work until at least March 17 , and therefore, his character as elector and eligible, corresponded to the Valencian Community “.

For all these reasons, the PSOE files this complaint for “infringement of the provisions of articles 46.2 and 47.4 of the LOREG “, and as well as the doctrine of the Central Electoral Board and the Constitutional Court and requests that the PP list be challenged for the inclusion of Toni Cantó.

They ask that the representative of the Popular Party candidacy, the “irregularity noted in the list to make allegations within 48 hours, as provided in article 47.2 LOREG “.

After the planned correction procedure, they ask that it be declared that Cantó be proclaimed as a candidate on the list “due to manifest irregularity in his incorporation to the electoral list.”