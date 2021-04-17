elections in Madrid: Sánchez turns to Gabilondo’s campaign and warns: “There is a match”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will participate this Sunday in the first official act of the PSOE candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, in the campaign of the regional elections of Madrid, and plans to continue turning to support the socialist candidate for Puerta del Sol until the elections are held on May 4, as will the socialist ministers.

In the PSOE they face this campaign being aware of the difficulty of the battle that lies ahead, with the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, approaching the absolute majority in the polls, but They are also convinced that “there is a game”, and that the progressive bloc can manage to surpass the sum of PP and Vox in seats, even if it is by the minimum.

For this reason, Sánchez has called on his people to “tighten” in this final stretch and to ask for a massive vote in favor of Gabilondo, in order to achieve a “serious” government in the Community of Madrid, giving an example of the management that the Central government of the pandemic both at the health and economic level, and the current vaccination process, against the “irresponsible” government of Ayuso.

The act that Sánchez and Gabilondo will star this Sunday will be the first rally of the PSOE since the campaign officially started at midnight this Saturday. The event tIt will take place at the federal headquarters on Ferraz Street at 11 a.m. and it will be broadcast via streaming. Irene Lozano will also take the floor, number five on the list.

Sánchez has been at events with Gabilondo every weekend since mid-March, after confirming that the former minister and PSOE spokesman in the Assembly was going to repeat for the third time as a candidate for the Presidency of the Community.

Ayuso’s decision to advance the elections, after breaking with Ciudadanos, caught the PSOE without a clear candidate, since at that time it was already taken for granted that Gabilondo would leave the Madrid Assembly to be the new Ombudsman, as soon as he managed to close an agreement with the PP.

Moncloa, in the design of the campaign

However, given the hastiness of the elections, and the fact that the new legislature will only last two years – in 2023 it is mandatory to celebrate autonomic ones -, the PSOE decided to maintain its commitment to Gabilondo, highlighting precisely his profile as a politician “serious”, “calm” and “responsible” to differentiate him from Ayuso.

Furthermore, the motto chosen to present him as a candidate was that of “bland, serious and formal”, devised by Sánchez’s main advisers in Moncloa, who have taken the reins of the campaign, just as they already did in the Catalans to promote former Minister of Health Salvador Illa: the chief of staff, Iván Redondo, and his deputy, Francisco Salazar , who is also secretary of electoral action of the PSOE.

The objective of this strategy is also to establish Gabilondo as a safe, sensible, and moderate alternative, away from extremism, that faces the existing polarization in Madrid, which was emphasized with the unexpected irruption of the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, in the Madrid campaign, with his decision to leave the Government to be the candidate of his party.

The Gabilondo campaign has the clear objective in addition to attract Citizens voters; a fishing ground for votes that the PSOE considers key to break the tie between the blocks drawn by the Sociological Research Center (CIS) in a new controversial barometer.

Hence Gabilondo’s determination to make it clear from the beginning that he does not want to raise taxes, on the one hand, and on the other, that he does not want to have churches in his government; and also that Sánchez himself speak now of the “duo of Columbus”, and he has taken the orange party out of the “trio” in which he was located until now with the PP and Vox.

Criticism of Ayuso from the Government

In addition to the support that Sánchez has shown from the beginning to Gabilondo every weekend for a month, the president has also multiplied in the last week his public presence as head of the Executive to present the Recovery Plan or the vaccination calendar, which that has cost him the criticism of the PP, who accuses him of be using the Moncloa for campaigning and propaganda.

Although the relationship between the central Executive and Ayuso’s has never been easy, and it has gone through several tense and controversial moments throughout the last year of the pandemic, Sánchez’s criticism and his ministers to the management of the Madrid president have increased as he has been approaching the Madrid campaign.

And this, to the point that Sánchez came to question last week in an informal conversation with journalists the figures that the Community of Madrid was giving of the contagions. Although in public he no longer wanted to uphold his accusation, the president did warn that the situation in Madrid is worrying and high risk and urged Ayuso to take more measures.

“With more enthusiasm than ever”

Already this Saturday, Gabilondo has shown himself on the eve of the campaign with “enthusiasm and more passion than ever” to “stand up” to the tiresome confrontation and to achieve “a true project of progress” that makes Madrid “a home” in front of to those who love them “steal the word freedom”.

Thus, the traditional poster sticking has been replaced by the Socialists with an act held at 6 pm in the Pilar García Peña Auditorium in Hortaleza in the open air, prior to the start of the campaign that will be tomorrow. Gabilondo has been supported by the secretary general of the PSOE-M, Jose Manuel Franco; your ‘number two’, Hanna jalloul; the campaign manager, Monica Carazo; and by the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto.

“We have more enthusiasm, energy and more passion than ever, because we have the need of the whole society to face this challenge. We have to put all our effort to achieve a progressive government and create more dignified, fair and free living conditions and without anyone being forgotten and cornered by thought without sensitivity “, Gabilondo has launched.

The socialist leader wants to talk “about Madrid, its problems, its needs” in front of those who want “appropriate” the word freedom. However, he has been “prepared” for “the start of a campaign in search of the real construction of the progressive government.”

“We are the alternative”

At this point, Gabilondo has claimed himself as “the alternative” to the current government: “We are science, health, economy, housing, prosperity and well-being; we are the PSOE, an open and plural leftThus, he has once again called on the whole of society to mobilize next May 4 for “their convictions” and to vote for what they “feel.”

Also, he wants to make Madrid “a great home”, working to recover “the social dimension of the public” and try to give Madrid residents “a full life without leaving anyone behind”, in front of “a silenced and silenced Madrid”.

“We are science, health, economy, housing, prosperity and well-being; we are the PSOE, an open and plural left”

“No one can live in total uncertainty. Social cohesion is decisive for equal opportunities. We are at a crucial moment, a decisive moment for Madrid and we are going to face this crucial moment being aware of what is at stake. A unique opportunity begins towards a different Madrid “, has claimed.

His strategy, he insisted again, is fundamentally focused on “vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate” every day of the week, against those who “seek confrontation as a tiresome and endless political strategy.”

For this reason, it is committed to “rebuilding coexistence in Madrid in the face of extremism that tries to squander it” and has encouraged “the Government of Colón and the feast of the pandemic to stop.” “We are going to work so that this does not happen, so we must vote with our convictions. We started the campaign with clear ideas and we voted in favor of a different society, dignified, just and free “, has defended.

“They let some older people die in the residences”

During the event, Franco also intervened, who claimed that it is time for there to be “a decent government in the Community of Madrid.” In his opinion, Ayuso called an elections “showing off his irresponsibility”, after his “disastrous management of the pandemic” because the “only thing” he has done is “to confront directly with the Government of Spain.”

“Madrid needs that change. It cannot continue another day in the hands of the rights. It causes me astonishment to tell the president to talk about freedom. Is freedom really possible without a degree of equality? It is not possible. The freedom of a citizen living in Nuñez de Balboa is not the same or that of a citizen who lives in Villaverde or Vallecas “, has launched.

“We cannot be the only region that pacts with the extreme right”

At this point, the general secretary of the Madrid Socialists has called “a sad spectacle with the residences” what “the right wing in the Community” did, leaving “some older people to die.” Nor does he want to “or think” what would happen “with a government of PP and Vox in terms of women’s rights”, just as he does not “at the head of the Madrid Health, Social Services and Economy”.

Later, the Minister of Industry has taken breast of the 350 measures of the PSOE, because they have “a real program” and they do not make “propaganda” and has been tired “of the photos” of the Government of the Community. Thus, he has defended that the central government aid to Madrid to face the pandemic “has arrived” and that, in addition, the region has been the one that has received the highest amount.

“Faced with the lies and the facts, we are tired of propaganda and hypocrisy. You have to get Ayuso out of Puerta del Sol “, has exposed Maroto, while he recalled that the priorities of the socialists go through “vaccination, economic recovery and the social gap.”

Next, Monica Carazo has criticized that, despite being in a health crisis, the president has committed the “negligence of calling elections.” However, he believes that this is a “real” opportunity to leave behind “the PP governments that have done so much damage to this Community” and end “that corruption and that “health data riot”.

Lastly, Hanna Jalloul regretted that in Madrid they had to witness Ayuso’s “misrule” that was “He boasts of making a pact with the far-right and is not ashamed”. “We cannot be the only region that makes a pact with the extreme right. We have all the mobilization possible for May 4,” he said.