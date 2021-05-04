Elections in Madrid | 4-M testimonials

The Community of Madrid celebrates this Tuesday regional elections advanced by the motion of censure in Murcia and held in the last days of state of alarm decreed in Spain by the coronavirus pandemic.

More of five million Madrilenians are summoned to some elections held on business day and marked by measures against Covid, the fourth elections held in the pandemic. These are the testimonies of how these voters live the appointment with the polls.

“One less vote for Vox”

The Javier’s vote it will not count in these elections. As he explains, weeks before he had applied to vote by mail, but finally went to vote. This Tuesday he went to school with his father and when he arrived at the table … “they have not let me vote … one less vote for Vox ”, the Mint.

Javier, with his father, Bieito Álvarez

“It is the fringe that scares us”

Isabel is president of one of the tables of the school of Nuestra Señora de la Concepción in Ciudad Lineal, where there has been a 19% participation, until 12 noon. He says that he is being “quite safe” because so far “he is keeping his distance.”

Of course, both Isabel and her other two tablemates wait fearfully for the clock to strike 7:00 pm: “It is the time slot that scares us the most. They have distributed the Epis to us, but now we have to figure out how to put them on … ”, says this young woman who will have to care for people infected with Covid.

Isabel, president of the school board in Ciudad Lineal.Bieito Álvarez

“I will have to make up the hours”

Mar is autonomous and this Tuesday, like any other school day, work from home. “My day has not changed, although later when I get home I will have to make up the hours. ”

His daughter Laura will not be able to do the same. He is at the university and today they have suspended various classes because “many people were not going to attend.” Mother and daughter vote together at the La Estrella institute (Retiro).

Mar and Laura at the La Estrella school.Bieito Álvarez

“I have come from Leganés”

Eduardo works in the social sector. His position is in person and this Tuesday has not been different. With the case in hand, he tells how he had to leave before to go to his electoral college located in Retiro: “I had to come from Leganés ”. However, he assures that in your work they have not inconvenienced him. “I have four hours but I am not going to consume them.”

Eduardo, after voting in the Retiro area, Bieito Álvarez

“They pay me 11 euros an hour”

Garazi is 24 years old. He has been handing out masks since 8 in the morning at the La Estrella institute in Madrid. “I signed up because They pay me about 11 euros an hour”, Explains this young woman.

After more than five hours walking to the urn, he calculates that of the 5,000 people who will have seen voting only 10% would be under 30 years of age.

Garazi, in La Estrella.Bieito Álvarez

“I have used my time to eat”

Sergio has not had problems at work to be absent for four hours. However, this 21-year-old will not leave his post at any time without stopping to vote: “I have used my mealtime to be able to exercise my right ”.

Sergio, in La Estrella.Bieito Álvarez

“People are hungry at this hour”

Jacqueline you have already finished your workday. As soon as he got off work, he went shopping. Now With bags in hand, he goes to vote: “People are hungry at this time and that’s why there is less queue, in the afternoon I imagine it worse.”

Jaqueline, after voting, Bieito Álvarez

“It was very safe”

Rosa telework at home for health problems. His family has warned him of the queues that have formed this morning in front of the Municipal Board of Vallecas so as soon as he finished work he approached to vote. “It has been very safe: they have not touched my ID like other times and I have put on a double mask.”

Rosa, after casting her vote.Bieito Álvarez

Two attempts to vote

Javier and Victoria They have returned to their electoral college to try their luck. “We have come before and We have seen such a queue that we have left ”. A couple of hours later the self-employed couple have returned believing that it would be clearer.

But the image was the same: about two hundred people in front of them wait to vote in Los Olmos (Retiro). “We thought that since it was lunchtime, people would not come, but it’s the same …”. At least this couple has their food prepared at home.

Javier and Victoria, in Los Olmos.Bieito Álvarez

“It’s a bit confusing”

“This is a bit confusing … I know that in one queue we are those over 65 and in the other the rest, but then they call a table and they mess us up. The queues are well organized but when it comes to calling us … fatal ”, warns Concha, who waits her turn in front of the Nuestra Señora de la Concepción school.

Concha, at the school of Our Lady of the Conception, Bieito Álvarez

“It’s a mess”

Ruth is in charge of both lines in the school of Our Lady of the Conception. “It’s being a bit confusing because people stand in line and when it reaches the end you have to tell has to be put in another. The problem is that there is no one at the end of the queue and this work is being done by the proxies, it is not their turn … Police warning and it’s a ruckus.

“It would take a person at the end of the queue to warn those over 65 that they have priority. Those over 65 who are going to vote, please come directly to the door and make their own queue, ”Ruth insists.

Ruth, in charge of the two rows at the entrance of the school.Bieito Álvarez

“It is very bad to have done it on Tuesday”

Lola (fictitious name) has gone to vote at his grandson’s school where “he has no class on top of it.” “They would have to having done it in churches or sports centers, if not have put it on Saturday “, criticizes.

“We have stayed with him because he has to be accompanied, right son?” Lola is not struck by long things, she is outraged that it is a school day: “With distance is fine, It is very bad it is to have done it on Tuesday”, She says indignantly.

Lola, leaving the electoral college, Bieito Álvarez

“We upset the schedule”

Sara is 20 years old and go first thing in the morning because has class in the afternoon. “It is true that they have set time slots but there are people who the schedule disrupts us. For example, I come now with the older people because I have class in the afternoon ”.

Sara is wearing a FPP2 mask. In a few meters you will have to put on a surgical one. “Although there could be more security measures, within what is possible we are doing everything in our power.”

Sara, shortly before entering the electoral college, Bieito Álvarez

“Lots of people first thing in the morning”

After 10 in the morning about 250 residents of the Avenida Donostiarra neighborhood have already come to vote at Carlos V school. “The truth that has come a lot of people first thing in the morning above all, the age range has been older ”. Martha she is a volunteer at this center; His job is to distribute a double mask: “The security measures are quite good, a mask on top of the one they are wearing and we divide them into small groups ”.

But at 11:30 the scene is very different. The volunteer who distributes masks since the opening of the school tells it: “I have not stopped, a lot of people have come and of all age ranges ”.

“Distance is difficult to manage because people get together, but with the subject of the masks I go well ”. By now, “twice as many have come: about 500 people.”

Distribution of Masks at the Carlos V. Bieito Álvarez school

“At the moment we see it well”

Francisco and Angeles they go together to vote. “At the moment we see it well: the entrance on one side and the exit on the other.” This marriage does not remember such particular choices but they feel reassured: “We are going through as best we can but we are vaccinated.”

Francisco and Ángeles, shortly before voting.Bieito Álvarez

“There are more queues”

Beatriz is 25 years old and you have just exercised your right to vote. “It has been like other times, only with more tails”, this young woman values.

Yes indeed, “there were fewer people at the tables: I was only voting and another was waiting nearby, the rest were queuing outside ”. This young woman is nurse and has an afternoon shift: “It has not upset my day”

Beatriz, nurse, after voting.Bieito Álvarez

“We take turns voting”

“I have taken the day off because between the four hours I have to vote and the other four freely available, I take the opportunity to stay with the children, “says Antonio as he takes the road to his polling station.

It does accompanied by their children and more parents from the school: “While some of us vote, others stay with them, we take turns,” he says.

Antonio, on the way to his electoral college.Bieito Álvarez