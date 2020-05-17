At six in the morning this Sunday, many before that time, the alarms of a large part of the population would be ringing to prepare for and attend their respective electoral colleges to exercise their right to vote. Then they would return to their homes and through their cell phones or television they would be aware of the environment and everything supposed to happen in the country until they received the first electoral results at night.

All this was happening since the early hours of this May 17, date for which the Presidential and Congressional elections of the Dominican Republic were scheduled but due to the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) they were rescheduled for July 5.

When the voting opens on that Sunday in July, it will mark those elections as the first presidential general elections held outside the month of May since June 1, 1966, when Joaquín Balaguer was the winner of that electoral tournament; the first after the conclusion of the second US intervention.

May 16

During the dictatorship of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo, from 1930 to 1960, the date on which the “elections” were held was that of May 16 of every four years. That changed in 1962, when the first elections were held on December 20 after the tyrant’s execution. Those elections were won by Juan Bosch.

It was not until the 1970 elections that the practice of the electoral tournament being held on May 16, every four years, was resumed.

Constitutional reform and change of date

In 2010, the then President of the Republic Leonel Fernández promoted a constitutional reform, where, among other changes, article 209 of the Dominican Constitution on Electoral Assemblies was amended.

“The electoral assemblies will function in electoral colleges that will be organized according to the law. The electoral colleges will open every four years to elect the President and Vice President of the Republic, the legislative representatives, the municipal authorities and the other officials or elective representatives. These elections will be held separately and independently. Those of the president, vice-president, and legislative and parliamentary representatives of international organizations, on the third Sunday of May, and those of the municipal authorities, on the third Sunday of February, ”said the article in the Magna Carta, which seeks that the day of elections does not collide with a weekday.

Due to this modification, the 2012 presidential elections took place on May 20 and the 2016 presidential elections on May 15, both won by Danilo Medina and by the Dominican Liberation Party.

Moved for July

Last Monday, April 13, the plenary of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) decided, through Resolution 42-2020, to postpone due to force majeure due to the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 in the country, the ordinary general Presidential and Congressional elections and moved to Sunday July 5.

The JCE indicated that in the event that none of the candidates for the Presidency and Vice-Presidency of the Republic reaches half plus one of the valid votes cast, the elections corresponding to a second electoral round would be held on Sunday 26 of the same month.

Another important change in the country’s electoral history was the municipal elections of this 2020, which were scheduled to be held on February 16. Problems with automated voting led to the suspension of the elections, which ended up being held on March 15.

1996 elections

In the elections held on May 16, 1996, none of the candidates for the presidency of the Republic obtained the required 51% of the votes cast, for which a second electoral round, held on June 30 of that year, was required. Leonel Fernández was proclaimed President for the first time, being the winner of those elections.

This contest is the only one in the political history of the country in which a double electoral round has been needed to define who will be the president of the Dominicans.

.