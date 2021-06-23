Elections 2021, if all the parties proclaim that they won, who lost?

Juan Carlos Gómez Aranda

Political analyst and expert in strategic communication

The polls were not yet closed on June 6 and some candidates were already celebrating their triumph, but hours later they acknowledged their defeat. The reality is that many of those who celebrated had data of their loss, but the old tricks dictated to dose the harsh reality: from the polls only one winner can be.

But since nobody loses or wins everything forever, let’s see which protagonists of the process won and lost at the same time.

President López Obrador won because the elections were carried out calmly, despite the abominable signs of violence that preceded them and there have been no post-election problems that threaten social peace. Meanwhile, the result in the election of deputies was bittersweet, because although his party did not achieve the indispensable majority with 196 seats to make constitutional reforms, with his allies he will create them to approve the budget and continue promoting priority social programs and projects. infrastructure, as well as maintaining political dominance in various fields, via federal participations.

At the same time, his party lost ground in the jewel in the crown that is Mexico City, an old bastion and platform that boosted it politically and now, in passing, momentarily destabilized, together with the accident on Metro Line 12, the framing your own succession.

The INE wins because it is not just anything to install almost 163 thousand voting centers, train a million and a half citizens, present the results on time and carry out the calculations almost without incident, since no one proposed to block Reforma Avenue or any road. It also wins due to the new balances in Congress, which will force a search for greater consensus when debating the reforms to the electoral bodies.

Morena wins because he gains control of half of the country’s entities, as well as 13 state capitals, 658 municipalities and a majority in 19 local congresses, which is relevant because 17 legislatures are required to approve constitutional reforms. But it loses due to the setback it suffers in the Chamber of Deputies, where it goes from having 247 to 196, so it does not reach a simple or qualified majority, shaping a divided Congress that increases Morena’s dependence on his allies and forces him to negotiate with opponents.

Meanwhile, the Vamos por México coalition, made up of the PRI, the PAN and the PRD, gains a significant advance in the Legislature, which prefigures an opposition with greater resources. The PAN achieves governorships and grows in the Legislative, while the PRI, losing entities where it was a government, advances in deputies and has regional victories, such as those of the State of Mexico. For its part, the PRD maintains its level, but, above all, its record, which many considered lost.

The Green Party achieves perhaps the best performance and goes from 16 to 44 federal deputies, wins a governorship, triumphs in many municipalities and confirms its pre-eminence in states such as Chiapas, where it is the second most voted party and the first in municipal victories. It also loses in terms of reputation, due to the questioned last-minute participation of the so-called digital influencers.

For its part, Movimiento Ciudadano gains visibility with its resounding triumph in Nuevo León and ratifies its strength in Jalisco, fundamental entities for the political and economic life of Mexico. At the same time, he loses seats and anticipated triumphs collapse, like the one he already sensed in Campeche.

The 144 federal deputies who managed to be re-elected won and the parties Encuentro Social, Redes Sociales Progresistas and Fuerza por México lost, which, having some local successes, failed to sustain their registration.

The women, who today have more representative positions, won, as well as the young people, who found new spaces for participation, such as social networks that ratified their role as mobilization platforms, especially in Nuevo León.

Will we turn the page to move onto the terrain of reconciliation? It will not be so. A complex and polarizing legislative and public management agenda remains to be unleashed, which will force opponents to use all the resources of communication and politics to confront them with results.

At this moment, in the courts the discrepancies of the electoral day are being resolved, while the question of why we are not immersed in serious post-electoral problems awaits an answer. Is it because all the parties won something, because those who made the mobilizations of disagreement after the elections today are the government or because the miscreants who have the resources to sponsor disagreements also reached some objective?