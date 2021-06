MEXICO CITY.- Morena’s mayoral candidate Álvaro Obregón, Eduardo Santillán, affirmed that he won the elections in the demarcation by wide advantage.

In the same way, he indicated that Morena won the victory in the local councils.

He affirmed that he will lead a government close to the people.

And he asked the other candidates to acknowledge the results.

“Thank you very much to all of you, smile and we won,” he said in video message.

