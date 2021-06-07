Election reform proposed by Democrats hangs in the balance over Manchin

15 minutes. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced that he will vote against the electoral law reform bill proposed by his own party. In his opinion, it will further deepen the differences between the two formations, “weakening the democracy” of the United States (USA).

In a remarkably divided Senate, in which the runoff vote of its president, Vice President Kamala Harris, seems essential for the legislative efforts of the Democrats to succeed, Munchin’s decision narrowed the possibility of it being approved.

“I believe that partisan electoral legislation will destroy the already weakened curtains of our democracy and for that reason, I will vote against the People’s Act, “Manchin said in an op-ed for the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

For Manchin, this electoral reform “will almost ensure that the divisions between the two parties continue to deepen.” In this sense, he was in favor of seeking “a bipartisan compromise no matter how difficult it may be.” Also, develop “the political ties that put an end to divisions.”

The text, which was already approved in March in the Democratic-dominated House of Representatives, contemplates a series of reforms to the current law. For example, the creation of independent commissions to avoid party interference and increased budgets to combat foreign interference during campaigns. It also stipulates a voter registration and the obligation of states to offer to vote by mail at least 15 days before the start of early voting.

What Biden thought

In this case, the bill took on special relevance for Democrats, after In recent weeks, legislative reforms promoted by the Republican Party have been approved in various state congresses, such as those of Arizona, Georgia and Florida.. Such reforms restrict the right to vote and in some cases make it easier for elections to be annulled.

President Joe Biden spoke out against Manchin last week. Without naming him, he referred to the inaction of his Administration on some issues. He stated that they only have a majority of 4 votes in the House and a tie in the Senate. “With 2 of its members who vote the most with my Republican friends “, also alluding to Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

It is not the first time that Manchin, one of the most conservative Democrats, breaks with party discipline. Recently, he announced that he would oppose the bills on the use of and access to firearms. Although it was approved by the House of Representatives, it needs the endorsement of the Senate.