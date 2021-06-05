Election in Mexico, great test for AMLO’s ambitious agenda

(Bloomberg) – Hours before a call with Vice President Kamala Harris last month, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador unexpectedly lashed out at the United States for sending money to nonprofits opposed to his government.

“It is interference, it is interventionism and it is promoting the coup,” he told reporters.

Rather than addressing Washington, the revealing example of the president’s “us versus them” rhetoric was likely directed at a national audience.

The June 6 midterm elections represent the biggest challenge yet for López Obrador’s self-proclaimed “fourth transformation” of Mexican society. The idea that foreign actors are meddling in Mexican politics is one of many that the Mexican president uses as proof of attempts to sabotage his program.

Certainly, the stakes are high: Sunday’s elections will be the largest in Mexican history in terms of number of candidates. The entire Chamber of Deputies, 15 state governments and hundreds of city councils and local legislatures are at stake.

López Obrador’s Morena party and its allies aspire to maintain the supermajority in the Lower House of 500 seats, a result that would set the stage for radical nationalist reforms in the second half of his six-year term, especially in the energy sector. .

Any significant drop in support would indicate that the president who won overwhelmingly in 2018 has lost his shine, and that the political uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, which affects countries from Chile to Colombia to Peru, may now be reaching Mexico.

If he retains his two-thirds majority, “we could see an important advance in the government’s agenda,” said Cintia Smith, a political scientist at Universidad Tec de Monterrey. However, he considers a smaller majority more likely, requiring agreements to pass the laws. In that case, he said, “not much will be done.”

Markets have not been affected by the elections, as traders are focused on international factors. Benchmark Mexican bonds in dollars have risen 1% in the last month, while the peso has strengthened around 4% in the last three months, one of the best performances among the main currencies.

Pollsters continue to forecast a record level of participation.

López Obrador, 67, a populist with leftist roots who defies easy classification, is a polarizing figure. His frequent attacks on the media and “elites” reinforce the support of his base in the poorer south of the country. Yet they run the risk of alienating the more educated strata of voters who, fed up with corruption among traditional parties, supported him three years ago.

The president has played a dominant role in Mexican politics since he came to power. A fan of fiscal austerity, he approved a pension reform that favors workers, while also setting aside money to invest in new social programs, the state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos and a handful of large infrastructure projects. But the constitutional reforms inherent in its transformation remain a work in progress.

López Obrador is not legally authorized to campaign for this election, and has been reprimanded by electoral authorities for doing everything possible to push his party forward. In his long daily press conferences, during one of which he launched his surprise attack on the US, the president has accused opposition candidates of illegal election campaigns, criticized the electoral institute and enthusiastically displayed images. every time a few thousand vaccines land in Mexico.

However, at the local level, it is not clear if the strategy is working.

The election has been one of the most violent in the history of Mexico, with dozens of candidates killed, kidnapped or attacked. López Obrador’s failure to reduce bloodshed through his “hugs, not bullets” strategy is one of several factors that may have hurt Morena’s chances, said Lorena Becerra, head of public opinion studies from the Reforma newspaper.

“Issues such as insecurity and the economy that are very important in the minds of voters, he is not well evaluated,” added Becerra. His government was also harmed in its main stronghold, Mexico City, by a fatal accident on a new subway line supervised by two of its main allies.

Despite all his detractors, López Obrador maintains strong personal support, despite the fact that Mexico has registered one of the highest numbers of deaths from covid in the world during the pandemic. The economy, which was already in recession in 2019, plunged 8.2% last year, its worst performance since the Great Depression, before showing signs of rapid recovery this year.

Most Mexicans do not hold him responsible for the scars of the covid, since they consider that “there is very little we can do, we are a poor country,” said Carlos Bravo, an analyst and professor at CIDE in Mexico City.

While some investors welcome the prospect of a more divided lower house that could control its power, that scenario largely depends on the president’s willingness to negotiate, says Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief economist for Latin America, Alberto Ramos.

The risk is that a wounded president will become “more confrontational and resort to populist mechanisms of direct democracy” in an attempt to bypass Congress, Ramos wrote in a recent note. The result, he said, could be “increased political noise and polarization, and increased political and regulatory uncertainty.”

Original Note: Mexico Midterms Are Biggest Test Yet for AMLO’s Ambitious Agenda

