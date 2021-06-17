Election farce

When the principles of government come to be

corrupted, the best laws turn out bad

and they turn against the state.

Montesquieu

We must recognize a gift to the President of Mexico, that of being a true fortune teller. In September 2016 he said: “They use money to buy loyalty and cheat. They buy votes, they traffic with the poverty of the people (…) and that is why they can nominate a cow or a donkey and win (…) and they are the same guys and girls. Pigs and pigs; pigs and hogs ”.

It is difficult for me to find words that more accurately describe what happened in the recent elections. It should be added that it was also the day that hope was killed, if it still existed, which at the time was the party entelechy that governs us. I remembered the words of José Vasconcelos: “Tremendous responsibility to have awakened hope in vain”.

Excuse me, kind reader, if I convey a deep unease about what we are experiencing, but I beg your benevolence for those of us, with a good dose of naivety, which is a precondition of ethics, we were opposition candidates in the past electoral process.

I consider myself a professional parliamentarian, which I reliably certify, something rare in our country. I have always fought for the dignity of the Legislative Power and to raise the cultural level of the debate. I argue that there can be no good policy without good deliberation in collegiate bodies, be they parliamentary or presidential regimes.

The most important functions of the chambers, courts, dumas or whatever they are called, are to control the exercise of power and cushion political conflicts. The United States Congress accomplished those tasks in the most dangerous onslaught on democracy in all of its history. In Israel it has been an essential balancing factor, just to mention two recent cases. Jesús Reyes Heroles used to say that the more it was discussed in the institutional precincts, the less conflicts occurred in society.

In Mexico we are experiencing a process of dismantling the rule of law that was already weak, or a deconsolidation of our democracy through two ways: the extinction of institutions, such as Seguro Popular, trusts, and making them useless. , like the CNDH or the CRE. Regarding the Chamber of Deputies, the second was chosen.

Despite how much one can criticize the system we had in the last century, there were legislators who corresponded to a profile to defend ideas and policies, both from the party in power and from the opposition. That, obviously, is not the purpose of López Obrador. The 4T is not defensible, he knows it and he also knows that he does not have legislators moderately prepared for it. Therefore, he has decided to stifle all public discussion. Why confront ideas if his are the only ones, according to him, that benefit the people?

His instruction was blunt: do whatever it takes to win, especially in your home state where no dissent is allowed. The Ministry of Welfare became the “Secretariat of Social Corruption” and the servants of the sation into “corrupters of the nation.”

A final note. My respect and admiration for the INE advisers. Without them the deeds of immorality would have been more effective. I think there is a flaw in our legal system. We are the only country in the world where electoral law has been understood as private law. The authority only acts at the request of a party and not ex officio. The role of the head of Fepade, José Agustín Ortiz Pinchetti, is pathetic, a man who all his life flaunted as a democrat comes to conclude it as an accomplice in a brutal abuse of the citizen’s will.

And again the question that cuts across our overwhelmed daily life: what to do? That is precisely what, abusing your patience, we will continue to deal with it.