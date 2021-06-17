Elected governors will rethink Conago | Excelsior

MEXICO CITY.

The national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, and the party’s elected governors and governors announced their intention to modify the National Conference of Governors (Conago), considering it as an instrument of “politicking”, and thus turn it into a new related body to the federal government.

Conago ended as an instrument of politicking, as an instrument to demand resources from the federal government without reviewing its budgets, the exercise of public spending with the states and without having cooperation at many other levels that would improve the welfare of our country ”, he announced.

Accompanied by 10 of the 11 elected governors, except the elected governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, he indicated that they will propose this scheme in the Conago to “have a new relationship of dialogue and cooperation with the Executive Power” or, even, the elected leaders themselves They have raised the possibility of a new organization where only governments are in favor of Q4.

Our governors have also proposed to review the Conago, to propose a new model of relationship between the governments of the states, of which we will be the majority, and of the Federation and the President of the Republic ”, he emphasized.

The Morena leader announced the progress of the first working meeting between the National Executive Committee and the governors-elect to take stock of the electoral results at both the national and local levels, in addition to reaffirming the commitment to work in unity. .

To strengthen the 4T route, support our president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. An agenda of different public policies will begin to be formed that distinguish the Morena governments, they have committed to having austere, honest governments, close to the people, “he said.

The elected governors signed a work commitment where they closed ranks with the President in his proposals that the National Guard go to the Sedena and an electoral reform. A gender agenda was also proposed and to continue with the precepts of the 4T.

Mario Delgado celebrated that the elected governors committed to promoting a gender agenda to promote equality and open political spaces for the participation of women, and that their rights are exercised free of any type of violence.

Guerrero’s elected governor, Evelyn Salgado, was questioned about the gender agenda after her father, Senator Félix Salgado and former candidate for the governor of Guerrero, was accused of sexual violence. He limited himself to answering that forums will be held with the governors to define priority issues for women.

Delgado once again celebrated the results of the last intermediate election on June 6, where Morena obtained 11 of 15 governorships, a simple majority in the Chamber of Deputies, the majority in 19 state congresses and 692 municipalities, compared to the 495 they obtained in 2018.

Alfonso Durazo, governor-elect of Sonora, promised not to lie, not steal, and not betray the people. Photo: Eduardo Jiménez

DURAZO CLOSES ROWS WITH THE 4T

Alfonso Durazo Montaño, governor-elect of Sonora, committed to the Fourth Transformation and the principles it promotes: do not lie, do not steal and do not betray the people.

By participating in a meeting with governors-elect from Morena, he signed a letter in which he promises to work to reduce social inequalities; promote equality between men and women; fight against gender violence and discrimination in all its forms; govern with republican austerity; combat practices that hinder democracy; not to resort to repression as a method of government; among other commitments.

In addition, along with the other elected leaders of the party, he said that he will promote the agenda of President López Obrador.

On another issue, Durazo Montaño defended the proposal that the National Guard be part of the National Defense Secretariat.

There are very powerful reasons that we have always been evaluating, the most important of which is that the fundamental base of the Guard is sailors and the military, ”he argued.

-From the Editorial Office

