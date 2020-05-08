The infrastructure, energy, telecommunications and services group Elecnor recorded a consolidated net profit of 20.8 million euros during the first quarter of this year, which represents a decrease of 4.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the company has reported.

The company has explained that this evolution includes the impact that the coronavirus crisis has had on the operations of the second half of March, a situation that has been mitigated by the group’s geographical and business diversification.

Looking ahead, and pending the evolution of the pandemic, the company estimates that the effects of this crisis will be uneven in the two businesses that make up the group.

Thus, the impact on the Concession business It should be limited since a significant part of the assets is in operation, while the business of infrastructures it will be affected to a different extent, since many of the company’s activities are considered essential and are expected to be affected to a lesser degree.

Also, between January and March, consolidated sales They reached 486.1 million euros, below the 498.7 million euros achieved in the first quarter of 2019.

Of the total of income, the Interior market it represents 55% and the rest, 45%, is generated internationally. The figures are reversed compared to last year due to the start-up of the main projects abroad it will be implemented in the coming months.

In the breakdown of the turnover, 93% corresponds to the Infrastructure business, while the other 7% corresponds to the Concession business.

The portfolio of contracts signed and pending execution in the next 12 months it amounts to 2,713 million euros, compared to 2,223 million euros at the end of 2019. Of the current figure, 78% corresponds to the international market and 22% to the national market.

Elecnor is evaluating the impact of the health crisis at the end of 2020 and has pointed out that it has financing lines available for amounts foreseeably sufficient to meet the liquidity risk in the current situation.

In spite of the uncertainty Existing, the company is confident that essential parts of the business are not particularly affected. Thus, in the Concession business, the bulk of assets are in operation and the crisis is not expected to affect the profitability of those in progress.

Likewise, more than half of the business in Spain is considered essential activity and also the foreign market where, although with difficulties, the activity continues, many of the projects that are carried out are strategic for the countries where they are developed.