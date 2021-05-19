Eleazar Gómez returns to work after leaving prison

“Especially to Stephanie Valenzuela I offer a sincere apology from the bottom of my heart, for the bad time I put her through. Today after having spent 5 very difficult months in my life, I can assure you that in addition to regret and pain; I grew up, learned and reconsidered. Now I am in the process of starting to take my therapies and become a better person, ”he wrote in the description of the video.

However, little by little Eleazar has resumed his life and his activities on digital platforms, where he reappeared on May 10 to congratulate his mother and sister on Mother’s Day.

It was first through a video that her sister, Zoraida Gómez, shared on her Instagram stories, where she presumed to be in the company of her entire family to celebrate the eight months of her son Max’s life and the birthday of her godmother, Doña Rosalba , mother of Geraldine Bazán.

In addition, Eleazar Gómez shared a postcard next to her mother Melissa Sánchez, to congratulate her on Mother’s Day. “Happy and very grateful to be able to be with you, beautiful mommy! My eternal love. I love you with all my heart. Happy Mother’s Day! ”The actor wrote on social media.