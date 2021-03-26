Eleazar Gómez receives probation for three years; Tefi Valenzuela accepts reparation for the damage – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

A judge granted actor Eleazar Gómez conditional freedom after his ex-partner, singer Stephanie Valenzuela denounced him for violence against him on November 5.

At a hearing this morning, Eleazar acknowledged her guilt and offered Stephanie reparation for the damage.

The judge granted him three-year probation, the same time in which the actor must take psychological treatment.

Leaving the hearing, Stephanie Valenzuela said:

“It is an important day in honor of the truth because Eleazar has finally acknowledged his guilt in front of me and in front of the judge.”