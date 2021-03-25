Mezcalent Eleazar Gómez received probation for three years.

Eleazar Gómez received three years’ probation in the domestic violence case he faces in Mexico after being accused of brutally beating his sentimental ex-partner Stephanie Valenzuela.

The ruling in favor of the actor was announced at a hearing held at the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office in the afternoon of Thursday, March 25.

The entertainment show “Sale el Sol” detailed that Gomez was granted parole after reaching an agreement in a recent hearing after being in prison for almost five months in relation to a domestic violence case.

El Universal México revealed that the Mexican interpreter acknowledged his guilt to Stephanie Valenzuela and offered reparation for damages for the incident of domestic violence that occurred on his property in Mexico City at the beginning of November 2020.

The media added that a judge granted the conditional suspension of the process of Eleazar Gómez for a period of three years with strict conditions that establish that she cannot approach the victim, cannot frequent the places where she recurrently goes, must appear every three months before the authorities, go to psychological therapy and offer a public apology for their deplorable acts.

“It is an important day in honor of the truth because Eleazar has finally acknowledged his guilt in front of me and in front of the judge. I believe that with this I can now have my life in peace, ”Stephanie Valenzuela told El Universal upon leaving the hearing that took place at the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico City.

The Peruvian-born singer went on to mention that the actor will soon be offering a press conference to explain the legal process he faces for domestic violence: “Next week he himself is going to give a press conference and explain things to them, but for now I am going to be calm because from now on no one is going to question what I denounced ”.

At the beginning of November 2020, Eleazar Gómez was arrested by the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City after being accused of hitting his sentimental partner at his home located in the Naples neighborhood in Mexico City.

At that time, El Universal reported that the actor’s neighbors alerted the authorities after hearing screams from a woman who was being attacked inside Gómez’s home.

After what happened and in the middle of the investigations by the Mexican authorities, Eleazar Gómez remained deprived of liberty in the North Men’s Preventive Prison in Mexico City.

Eleazar Gómez’s domestic violence case against Stephanie Valenzuela caused much outrage among the Mexican population. After the unfortunate event, personalities such as Gloria Trevi came out in defense of the victim.

