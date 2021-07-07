Eleazar Gómez reappears on television and gives his first interview after leaving prison

The actor Eleazar Gomez He had had difficulties to reintegrate into the world of entertainment after being released from prison for attacking his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Valenzuela, but she has finally made her first television appearance.

It was in the program ‘Hoy Día’ where the famous one offered his first interview where he spoke about the release of his new song, “Desde cero”. Even if He also shared a bit about what his thoughts were while behind bars.

“It is a song that I have worked on for a long time, with a lot of affection, with a lot of love, and for all the people,” explained the singer about his new single. “I really always thought a lot about my family, I was just thinking about returning to my family, beyond returning to the spotlight or returning to my artistic career,” he said.

During the conversation, Gómez explained why he chose return to the entertainment industry hand in hand with music and not with acting.

“At this point in my life I felt that through music I could connect a little more with what I am feeling and through that I can express it to all the people who have followed me for so long,” he said.

Finally, on how he has dealt with the conflict in which he had to pay a sum of more than $ 20 thousand dollars to his ex-girlfriend to compensate the damage caused, he shared:

“I think I’m doing it with a lot of love and with a lot of affection. Also, I am a man of faith, I have faith that things are going well. At any moment in your life, be it a difficult moment or a moment of happiness, faith has to accompany you, ”said Gómez.

It was on November 4, 2020 when Eleazar was accused by his ex-girlfriend Tefi of physical assault, for which he spent another three months in prison, until on March 24 the judge determined his parole.

Tefi reported that he had tried to strangle her to the point of causing some injuries; Later, the actor was linked to the process for the crime of equal family violence.