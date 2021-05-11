Eleazar Gómez reappears on social networks celebrating his mother – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

More than a month ago, Eleazar Gómez disappeared from her social networks, this after having attacked her ex-partner, Tefi Valenzuela, and offering a public apology; However, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actor has returned to digital platforms to dedicate a message of love to his mother.

The interpreter of soap operas such as “Dare to dream” and “La mexicana al güero” spent the weekend with his family, as he showed through his Instagram stories, where it was possible to appreciate the way in which they turn on a grill while her mom is at a table with some snacks.

To the surprise of his return to social networks, several of his fans received him with compliments, as well as congratulating Mrs. Melissa Sánchez. Along with the compliments, several kisses and hugs were sent to the actor, while they told him to behave well for the tranquility of his mother.

Zoraida Gómez also took advantage of social networks to comment that said meeting that she had this weekend also served to celebrate that her little one has turned 8 months, at the same time that it was the birthday of her godmother, Rosalba Ortíz, who also appeared in the video spread by Eleazar.

Information of The universal