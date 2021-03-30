Eleazar Gómez reappeared to apologize to Tefi Valenzuela – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After this March 25 the actor Eleazar Gómez was released after reaching an agreement with Tefi Valenzuela, whom he physically attacked last November, for which he was prosecuted under the crime of Equal Family Violence, now the actor reappeared in a short video on his social networks as part of the agreement he reached with the Peruvian model.

“I am Eleazar Gómez. I am sending this statement because, as several of you know, on March 25, after 5 months of being detained, I obtained my freedom derived from a conditional suspension of the process. Now that I am free and more calm in my life, I want to start by offering a public apology to women who have been offended or attacked in any way by my behavior, I want to make it very clear that it has never been my intention to hurt Nobody. ”, began who was the protagonist of the telenovela Dare to dream next to Danna Paola, a project with which he catapulted his fame as a youth actor.

The 34-year-old singer also referred in particular to the woman with whom he was even going to be engaged in marriage and whom he brutally attacked five months ago:

“Especially to Stephanie Valenzuela I offer a sincere apology from the bottom of my heart, for the bad time I put her through. Today after having spent 5 very difficult months in my life, I can assure you that in addition to regret and pain; I grew up, learned and reconsidered. Now I am in the process of starting my therapies and becoming a better person. “

Source: Infobae